June 21 marked the beginning of Cancer season, and to celebrate the cardinal water sign that is known for being loyal, moody, nurturing, and a home-body, BH Cosmetics has come out with a nine-pan eyeshadow palette to fully embody the zodiac sign. So if you're a Cancer that is wondering where to get BH Cosmetics' Cancer Palette, or simply want to get your hands on the moody shimmery palette, you can cop it exclusively on BHCosmetics.com.

The new nine-shade palette is a part of BH Cosmetics' Zodiacs Palette collection which contains six other mini palettes and two other full-size palettes. The mini palettes collection includes palettes inspired by the Capricorn, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Pisces, and Aquarius sun signs. And the full-size palettes include the Zodiac Palette and the Zodiac Love Sign Palette, which are both 25-pan eyeshadow and highlighter palettes.

As far as the Cancer Palette goes, it retails for just $14 and the shades contain a range of cool neutrals, champagne metallics, and dramatic smoky hues — all in matte and shimmer finishes. What's more is that the large circle pan in the middle of the palette is an icy highlighter to help you achieve any majestic look you desire.

Considering Cancer's ruler is the moon, it's only right that the palette contains cooler-toned, lunar-esque shades that are all out of this world (sorry, I had to). Of the nine shades there is a peach matte, an olive green matte, a charcoal metallic, a lilac metallic, a dusty rose metallic, a light pink metallic, a silver metallic, and finally a large white shimmery metallic in the middle of the palette that is the highlighter pan.

BH Cosmetics took to their Instagram account earlier this week to announce the launch of the new palette with the caption "A BRAND NEW LAUNCH made in the stars ♋️🖤✨ The Mini Zodiac: Cancer Palette and Zodiac 6 Piece Brush Set are finally here! Take a peek at our brand new zodiac releases in the link in our bio!"

So in addition to the new mini palette that includes a large mirror opposite of the shadows, BH Cosmetics has also released the six-piece Zodiac Brush Set. The new brush set includes a crease brush, a blending brush, a brush for the arch, and brushes designed to fill, define, and line. What's more is that the new set of brushes will only set you back $17.

Considering the Cancer Palette is the seventh Mini Zodiac Palette to join BH's collection, I can't wait to see if the cosmetics brand decides to roll out palettes inspired by the five other zodiac signs. I guess we will see come the end of July if BH Cosmetics decides to add a Leo palette to the mix.

So if you're a crabby Cancer, have Cancer as your rising sign, or you simply admire the cool metallic shades in the new palette, be sure to head over to BHCosmetics.com so you can cop the new palette to rock all Cancer season long.