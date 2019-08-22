If Princess Aurora is one of your all-time favorite Disney characters, then there's an upcoming beauty drop that you'll absolutely need to snag. All of the information on where to get Bésame's Sleeping Beauty makeup collection and what's in it is below, so prepare to freak out because it's magical AF.

Bésame has been teasing the collaboration on their Instagram page for a week now, posting cryptic videos of glittery purple satin and blooming rose motifs. "Please oh please oh pleassssseee let it be a Sleeping Beauty treat!!!! 🙏🙏🙏" commented one user on the rose video. "The suspense is killing me! Can't wait!!" commented another.

Luckily, the wait is over, with the brand having revealed that Princess Aurora is, in fact, the muse of their newest collection. "JUST ANNOUNCED! We are thrilled to share our new collection, our latest collaboration with Disney... Sleeping Beauty: The 1959 Collection," the brand wrote in an Instagram post. If you're not familiar with Bésame, they recreate modern reproductions of classic luxury makeup from the 1920s, ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s to bring a super unique twist to your beauty cabinet. Seeing as this one is inspired by 1959, the year Sleeping Beauty was released, it boasts an extra special vintage charm.

As for what's in it, the collection includes everything from an eyeshadow palette to a handheld mirror and everything in between. Take a look at the lineup below and decide which pieces you'll want to shop once it becomes available to shop at besamecosmetics.com on August 23.

Bésame

First up is the Aurora Translucent Powder, which boasts bubblegum pink undertones that make it feel especially whimsical. It arrives in mirrored boxy packaging and includes a puff pad for easy application.

Bésame

Next up is the eyeshadow palette, which looks like a bejeweled and gilded Sleeping Beauty book when closed. Shades range from a light powder blue to a lime green to a selection of rosy nudes.

Bésame

Three lipsticks are also included within the collection, each of which comes in a Sleeping Beauty branded bullet. There's “Sleeping Beauty Pink,” a light dusty rose; “Make it Pink,” a Maleficent-esque magenta; and “Make it Blue,” which references the color of Aurora's blue dress.

Bésame

The aptly named Briar Rose Blush Palette comes with two pink blushes (one fit for Aurora and one for Maleficent) and two highlighters in different hues. A cute motif of trees and animals appears on its inner mirror.

Bésame

To round out the makeup offerings, there's a tiny vintage-looking gold locket but instead of housing a photo, it houses a cream rouge. Talk about cutely-concealed convenience!

Bésame

And of course, let's not forget about the handheld mirror! Boasting a golden metallic finish that's decorated with red, green, and purple stones, it feels all kinds of glamorous and enchanted. Sleeping Beauty is scrawled across the back of the mirror, while beautiful designs are also etched on the handle.

The collection is a total beauty fairytale, so if you see something you like make sure you shop it as soon as it drops.