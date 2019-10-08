What do you get when you combine iconic branding, inclusive sizing, and comfortable, high-quality materials? If you'd like to know the answer, chances are you'd also like to know where to get the Adidas x Universal Standard. The sportswear giant recently teamed up with the groundbreaking fashion brand, the latter of which boasts styles available in sizes 00-40, to drop a collection of shorts, leggings, tees, and jackets, to help everyone ring in fall with some seriously chic athleisure.

Slowly but surely, Universal Standard is changing the fashion industry as we know it, and they took to their Instagram account to announce one of their most exciting brand collaborations to date. "In May, we became the world’s most inclusive brand, offering every style in every size, from 00 to 40. This milestone came with a promise — a commitment to work with brands that were ready to do the same and join US," their post began. And with that, they announced a new line with Adidas, which just went live on the Adidas website. "This collection isn’t about asking women to change, it’s about meeting them where they are, just as they are," the post continued.

Over on the Adidas account, a similar sentiment was echoed: "Because sport is for all of us, as we are. ​⁣⁣Say hello to adidas | Universal Standard. A new collection created for all women who want to move":

Love, love, love the vision behind this line! The entire collection consists of 36 styles priced between $40 and $90, almost all of which are available in all four shades of the collab's color palette: Black, White, Maroon, and Legend Earth, a deep jungle green. Everything is designed as a basic, so whether you gravitate towards the leggings or the tees, you can definitely find a way to fit them into your wardrobe, be it for an actual workout or a cool athleisure moment.

And of course, each piece will be available in two size ranges: 2XS-XL and 1X-4X:

While yes, it is an athleticwear collab, the collection far from all about about simply imlooking cute at the gym. "It’s about movement - the beauty of movement through dance, the strength of community through double dutch, the belief in potential through basketball, and the power of a woman’s body i phases of transition," Universal Standard declared on Instagram. " It’s for the athlete, the team, the mom, the anyone and everyone. It’s for all of US. As we are," the post continued.

Lovers of Adidas leggings will no doubt quickly snatch up the Adidas x Universal Standard 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights (adidas.com):

For anyone still vibing with summer's bike short trend, the Adidas x Universal Standard 3-Stripes Short Tights ($60, adidas.com) will be ideal:

I love that these pieces feature the classic Adidas stripes, but with a monochromatic approach that helps them blend in with the rest of the material, instead of standing out. The touch of branding feels special, but not in-your-face or flashy.

Up top, the Adidas x Universal Standard Cropped Tee (adidas.com) is a must-have essential for any wardrobe:

And throwing the Adidas x Universal Standard Performance Hoodie ($90, adidas.com) overtop is the ultimate way to master athleisure layering for fall:

To see and shop the entire Adidas x Universal Standard collection, head over to the Adidas website now.