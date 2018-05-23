By now, I'm sure you've heard that President Donald Trump has proposed a change to Title X regulations on federal funding. His proposal would ban clinics that receive funds from the government's Title X program from performing abortions, or even sharing referral information with patients about where they can receive the procedure. If passed, the impact of the rule would affect women's access to abortion and birth control, in addition to the clinics, themselves, which is why tons of people — from activists to regular civilians — have reacted to the move with anger and dismay, deeming it a "domestic gag rule." There are, however, ways around this though — with proper funding — which is why I'm here to tell you where to donate for abortion rights after Trump's Title X "domestic gag rule" change.

Trump made a lot of promises to voters during his 2016 presidential bid, and since taking office in January 2017, he's taken strides to fulfill many of those vows, which include outlawing abortion and overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that deemed abortion a protected, legal right throughout the U.S. While actually overturning the ruling would be difficult, watching his efforts to strip away access to reproductive health care has been a pretty scary thing for some, but on the bright side, donating money to health care organizations helps ensure that they can continue to provide services to women in need, whether federal funding gets pulled or not. That said, go ahead and take a look at some providers that are totally worthy of your coins below.

One of Trump's main targets throughout his presidency has been — you guessed it — Planned Parenthood, an organization that's been proving affordable and accessible health care services to women for more than a century. According to its website, the health care provider services 41 percent of all Title X patients, which means it would be hit hard by the proposed ruling — and that many women and men who use its services, in turn, will be hit hard. You can donate to Planned Parenthood to help assist women in need, in case Trump's proposal gets approved.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, founded more than 25 years ago, is dedicated to protecting women's rights from a legal standpoint. They're the ones behind many of the legal cases on abortion rights both in the U.S. and abroad.

"We are the only global legal advocacy organization dedicated to reproductive rights, with expertise in both U.S. constitutional and international human rights law," says the center's official website. "Our groundbreaking cases before national courts, United Nations committees, and regional human rights bodies have expanded access to reproductive healthcare, including birth control, safe abortion, prenatal and obstetric care, and unbiased information."

EMILY's List's mission is to help create "a government that reflects the people it serves, and decision makers who genuinely and enthusiastically fight for greater opportunity and better lives for the Americans they represent," according to its website. The organization is dedicated to advocating for pro-abortion rights female candidates who can ignite change into laws against reproductive rights, so why notdonate for the cause, right?

According to its website, some of the NAF's main priorities are "providing resources for women seeking abortion care; initiating groundbreaking educational programs for health care professionals; protecting providers and patients from anti-abortion violence; and developing a pivotal, pro-choice advocacy role to represent the voices of abortion providers and women who have chosen this care."

Resonating with you? Then show your support here.

The NNAF is run by volunteers and others who, through the program, literally give money to women around the country for abortions and help pay for associated costs caused by restrictive laws. They're so devoted to women in need that they'll even drive them to their appointments, if needed.

"Anything that diminishes our ability to access health care does the most damage to people who can least afford it — this lack of protection and care is becoming a pattern that needs to end immediately," Melissa Torres-Montoya, NNAF's policy director, said in a statement about the domestic gag rule.

You can help them in their fight for women's health care by donating through their website.

NARAL is the oldest and largest pro-choice advocacy organization. Its 1.5 million members mobilize and organize across the country fighting for reproductive freedom. NARAL President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement about the Title X rule change,

This administration is trying to instruct doctors about what they can or cannot say to their patients. That should alarm anyone who ever wanted to know the facts about their own health care or feel the doctor-patient relationship is sacred and should be protected.

Agree? The organization is currently accepting donations to help fight back against Trump's proposal.

There's no telling what'll come of Trump's proposal, but with a little bit of help like this from a lot of women and men who care about others, people who are in need can be helped.