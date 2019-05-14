First impressions matter, and since reviewing beauty products is a large part of my job, I can usually determine in seconds whether a new product is high-end or drugstore, just by scanning the packaging and ingredient list. However, I recently came across a reasonably-priced brand that at first glance, I assumed would be way more expensive — when I was told where to buy Versed skincare, I couldn't believe how affordable and accessible the brand really was. Step aside, overpriced beauty brands at department stores everywhere! Versed is coming for you, equipped with cool packaging, great ingredients, and a very shoppable pricepoint.

If anyone could nail inexpensive skincare that looks and performs like high-end competitors, it would of course be the creative minds behind Who What Wear, natch. And just as WWW launched their successful clothing collaboration exclusively at Target, the company's subsidiary branch, Offspring Beauty, will debut brand-new skincare brand Versed at Target online and in stores on May 19. Versed will launch with 19 different products, all packaged in standard components in muted pastels that are made more chic by their simplicity, if you ask me. And oh yeah, everything is under $20. Mic drop.

I'd argue these were practically designed for Instagram flatlays:

Courtesy of Versed

Adorable (And recyclable!) packaging aside, there's a lot to love about Versed. In addition to being free of fragrance, dyes, parabens, sulfates, added phthalates, silicones, formaldehyde, petroleum, mineral oil, MPE, talc, and hydroquinone, they're also vegan, cruelty-free. Goals, TBH. Rather than ride the ~clean skincare~ wave just for the sake of it, Versed is focused on including the most effective ingredients, and making them accessible to all. "Not all natural ingredients are good. Not all synthetic ingredients are bad," the brand explains in a press release, "So we keep the good, cut the bad, and focus on what works." Sounds like a pretty good strategy to me.

And there's a lot to choose from, including cleansers, moisturizers, oils, serums, boosters, eye care, lip care, masks, peels, and spot treatments:

And while at first glance the products might appear to be color-coded for usage, the packaging hues have little to do with determining your routine. Instead, everything is divided into three different categories — Cleanse + Seal, Boost, and Treat — and specified by icons that indicate which products will suit certain skin types.

The sun icon, for example, means a product helps with dullness, while the hourglass hints the formula is ideal for aging skin. The bullseye targets problem skin in particular:

Given that AHAs, or alpha hydroxy acids, are more popular now than ever before, I have a feeling The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel, packed with lactic and glycolic acid at just $19, will be an immediate fan favorite:

Courtesy of Versed

However, I'm personally on a huge turmeric kick, so the Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Mask with turmeric and kaolin clay, retailing at $10 for 12 uses, really caught my eye. I also love the squeeze tube component:

Courtesy of Versed

In addition to full-on products, Versed will also have add-ons that can be used in combination with your current skincare favorites:

Courtesy of Versed

The Hydration Station Booster with HA, which will retail for $20, can be added into any serums, oils, or moisturizers for an extra shot of hydration, courtesy of hyaluronic acid. Likewise, the Found The Light Powder with Vitamin C, also $20, is the perfect addition to your standard routine if you're looking for some extra brightness on particularly dull days. Given that I'm someone who already hoards dozens of skincare products, I like that these that allow me to amp up my regime and try something new without deviating from what I already know works.

After launching exclusively with Target, the brand will go on to be sold at Riley Rose on June 6, as well as on Versed's own site come October 2019. If you want to get these products while they're hot, though, I suggest hitting up your local Target ASAP when Versed drops on May 19. Unless, that is, your local Target also happens to be my local Target, in which case you're out of luck, because I'm buying up everything. Sorry about it.