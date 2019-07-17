The cult-favorite skincare brand The Ordinary is bringing a new meaning to the phrase "supersize me" as they have just released extra-large versions of some of their best-selling skincare products. So if you're wondering where to buy The Ordinary's extra-large bestsellers and which products come in this brand new jumbo size, then I've got the deets for you.

For starters, The Ordinary is now offering Buffet, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, Hyakuronic Acid 2% + B5, and the Squalane Cleanser all in extra-large sizes for the first time ever. All four products are available right now on Deciem.com, and the extra-large Squalane Cleanser is also available on Sephora.com. The three serums will follow suit and will be available on Sephora.com come August.

If you're not yet familiar, The Ordinary is a super effective yet shockingly affordable skincare brand that uses only the most effective active ingredients in their products. What's more is that the already-sustainable brand is bringing their consumers these new super-sized products as a way to further their commitment to sustainability.

Courtesy of The Ordinary

In addition to producing less waste and emissions by reducing the need for more frequent purchases and deliveries, these new larger sizes are the best deal that you can get on these select products (all four are under $30). A sustainable effort that gives you more product and saves you money? I am all the way here for it.

If you want to get to know The Ordinary's best-selling products that are now available in these larger sizes then read on.

Buffet

Buffet $28.10 | Deciem Buy Now

Buffet is a multi-peptide serum that is now available in a 60 ml container (it was previously only available in a 30 ml container). The serum helps to firm the skin and smooth fine lines and wrinkles while assisting with new collagen production.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% $10.60 | Deciem Buy Now

If you need to balance oily skin, minimize the appearance of pores, and brighten your skin tone, then for just $10 you can cop The Ordinary's 60 ml version of Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 $12.20 | Deciem Buy Now

The Ordinary's lightweight Hyaluronic Acid serum contains three different complexes of the acid that leave your skin hydrated and supple.

Squalane Cleanser

Squalane Cleanser $19.90 | The Deciem Buy Now

The Ordinary now offers their OG facial cleanser in an 150 ml packaging option. The cleanser is a balm-to-oil that is gentle on skin yet removes even the thickest layers of makeup and sunscreen. The cleanser is also available in the new 150 ml size on Sephora.com right now.

As major as this is for the brand, our world, and your wallet, these four products are just the beginning, The Ordinary is expected to continue rolling out more products in these larger sizes this fall, so keep your eyes peeled for the next offering of jumbo-sized products.