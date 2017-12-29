Where To Buy The Lucky Charms & Frosted Flakes Cereal Mash-Up If You're Hungry For Nostalgia

The '90s were a haven for deliciously tantalizing sugary cereals. Between Fruity Pebbles, Reese's Puffs, Captain Crunch, and Cookie Crisp, avoiding cereal FOMO was — and still is — practically inevitable in the cereal isle... especially when you were faced with that harrowing life-or-death decision to "just pick one." But, fellow indecisive millennials, rejoice: General Mills has just made our lives a little easier (and a whole lot sweeter), and combined our favorite childhood cereals. Before I tell you where to buy the Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes mash-up, let's talk about how delicious it looks.

Yes, despite that look of disbelief, you heard us loud and clear. If you constantly have the classic problem of deciding between a bowl of deliciously sugar-dusted corn flakes and a sweet, sweet helping of those brightly-colored marshmallow shapes, you no longer need to make that choice. General Mills, you have truly saved our souls — as well as our early mornings — and we cannot thank you enough for that.

According to Grub Street, Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes cereal isn't yet available at a wide variety of grocery stores, but 13.8-ounce boxes are selling like mad on Instacart and even at certain Shop Rite locations. Before going to Shop Rite, however, call ahead and make sure they're stocked, because not every location sells it yet. Since Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes are a new treasure to our world, make sure to remain on the look-out. Although it's hard to find, the reward is oh so gratifying.

Junkbanter, an Instagram snack blogger, commented on the new cereal. In his post, he wrote,

Still got your Cereal Pants on? Because General Mills also dropped new Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes all over our faces today. The cereal combines Lucky Charm marshmallows with frosted corn flakes and a hint of tiger’s blood, because they absolutely EVISCERATED Tony the Tiger when they made this cereal. Apparently “Frosted Flakes” is too generic a term to be trademarked.

Well, there ya have it. If you like sugar, then this could also be a delicious choice for your 'mallowy-flakey hybrids. We haven't yet heard too much about General Mills' Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes, and it's not even up on their website yet, but we're guessing it's super sugary. We're always down for sugar and 'mallows.

If this fantastic hybrid cereal wasn't enough of a #FlashBackFriday for you, then you'll probably be (beyond) stoked to know that Consumer Brands has recently come out with a Chips Ahoy cereal, and... wait for it... a freaking Nutter Butter cereal. Maybe tiny marshmallows aren't your speed, or somehow, you're really just not a huge fan of Tony the Tiger. Either way, nostalgic cereals — mixed with our favorite lunchbox cookies — have finally graced our forsaken planet, and they're actually available at a pretty decent variety of locations.

Consumer Brands

Whether your ideal breakfast vibe has you scrambling between some Lucky Charms or a box of Frosted Flakes, making a choice is no longer an issue, and that's honestly amazing. Whether you snag General Mills' or Kelloggs' version, it's bound to be great, and it honestly sounds better than everything we've ever wanted in life. However, if cookie cereals speak to you on another level, then Chips Ahoy or Nutter Butter cereals might sound like the morning (or 3 a.m.) snacking experience of a lifetime. Either way, no matter our age, we'll never be too old for sugary cereals — because that's what we grew up eating. It's basically in our bloodstream now.

