Just in time for summer, a new collection of colorful print-heavy dresses has arrived, and it was created with one of fashion's most exuberant and iconic personalities at its helm. A Betsey Johnson x Dia&Co collaboration is here to help you bulk up your warm weather wardrobe and yes, it's as bright and bold as you'd think. Featuring vibrant florals as well as a juicy cherry print and flirty lip pattern, the well-curated lineup of five silhouettes (they range from mini to maxi) will have you covered for whatever wedding, birthday, date, brunch or the like you've got coming up on your calendar. And seeing as everything retails for under $100, you might as well add a few to your fashion arsenal.

“This new collection includes my favorite shapes in my five most favorite prints,” said Betsey Johnson in a press release. “The inspiration is classic! I loved partnering with Dia&Co because they ‘get you.’ They want their pieces to feel really good...it’s all about the feel. Every woman should feel fabulous whatever size they are. I love to design for women of all sizes because they are beautiful and they always will be.” An online-only retailer, Dia&Co exclusively serves plus-size women, so everything within this collection ranges from a size 14 - 24. It comes on the heels of a collaboration with actress Rebel Wilson so yeah, the brand is rolling out some pretty rad partnerships.

“Betsey Johnson is a fashion icon whose vibrant, whimsical style is instantly recognizable,” said Dia&Co CEO and co-founder NadiaBoujarwah in the press release. “At their core, Dia&Co and Betsey have a shared vision — creating a space for women to be unapologetically colorful and bold, where everyone can express themselves through style. We are so excited to partner with Betsey on this collection and bring her trademark style to our community.”

The first dress within the collection is a midi style covered in red and purple pouts. It features a V neckline, empire waist, and cute ties atop each strap, and looks extremely comfy. Pair it with white sneakers for a chill weekend look or throw on some red pumps and a matching lip for something a bit fancier.

The cherry print dress arrives in black and white form, which gives the fruity print an unexpected twist. Featuring a relaxed silhouette and short sleeves, it's another style that looks ultra comfortable and versatile.

If ruffles and bold flowers are what you're after, the long-sleeved mini dress is for you. Yellow blooms cover the gauzy style, which is finished off with a sweet tie-able neckline.

There's something so classically cool about a bright red floral print—no matter where you go or how you style it, it'll always pop. This short-sleeved minidress features a really great one and is pretty much a dream go-to summer style.

And finally, for when you're feeling fancy AF there's this pearl-studded mini dress. Ruffles pockets and tank sleeves finish off the glamorous style with ease.