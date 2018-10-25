Whether you consider yourself a Hufflepuff, Slytherin, Gryffindor or a Ravenclaw, there's no shame in wanting to look your best for the cute wizards in your class this year at Hogwarts. Or, maybe you're just a muggle with a passion for magic and makeup — either way, you're probably wondering where to buy Boots' Harry Potter Collection, and I'm here with the answers you seek, no divination class necessary.

The iconic drugstore has taken inspo from the wizarding world for their latest collection, and there's something for everyone, from sparkly shadows and statement lipsticks to cute makeup bags and wand-shaped makeup brushes. One look at this cute lineup, and you'll feel as though someone slipped you an Amortentia love potion, because you won't be able to resist it.

Before I tempt you with the products themselves, let's talk about the where and when. The collection is exclusive to Boots stores and their website, and according to the latter, it drops in November. However, according to The Sun, the products will go live on the site on Saturday, Oct. 27, and hit Boots stores on Monday, Oct. 29. To be the first to know when you can shop it for yourself, you can sign up for the waiting list on the site, which already has over 22,000 signups and counting. What can I say, the people love Potter!

Sadly, us American muggles won't be able to get our hands on the products that easily, as Boots doesn't currently ship to the U.S., but we do have a few options in the meantime: We can keep our eyes on third-party sites like Amazon or eBay, start making friends with U.K. Potterheads who can snag the products for us, or just keeping saying "Accio Boots' Harry Potter collection" until it appears magically before our eyes.

I feel a little bad for getting you excited about the collection and then disappointing you with the whole lack of U.S. shipping thing, so to cheer you up, let's take a look at some of the best items in the collection.

I'm particularly fond of the Swish and Flick Cosmetic Brushes ($26, Boots) because of the fact that each brush has its own unique wand features. The five-piece set contains four eyeshadow brushes and one fan brush, so you can apply a highlight shinier than the Golden Snitch could ever hope to be.

BTW, if I went to Hogwarts, my wand would definitely be rose gold like these brushes:

If you're like, "Wait a second, these are way too special to use with just any old eyeshadow," then fear not, because the collection has palettes galore. In fact, there's one for each house, and each Eyeshadow Palette ($16, Boots) features six shades perfect for a Yule Ball-worthy glam.

My personal favorites are the bronzy neutrals in the yellow Hufflepuff palette, as well as the statement greens in the Slytherin set:

Oh, and there are matching Cosmetics Bags ($13, Boots) so you can store your palettes in house-appropriate style:

Boots

Some of the most iconic items in the collection are the Color-Changing Lipsticks ($13, Boots), which might appear daunting at first glance, but apply in much more wearable shades.

Slytherin green and Ravenclaw blue will look cute when I display these lippies on my vanity, but I'm happy to hear that, when I wear them, they'll shift to more neutral, wearable shades:

If you're not into lip colors period, I highly recommend the Hedwig-inspired Lip Balm ($8, Boots) aka the most adorable lippie to exist in any realm, ever:

I won't spam you with the whole collection here, as you can see it for yourself when it launches on the Boots website. Congrats to all you lucky U.K. fans who can get your hands on this seriously cool lineup of Potter-inspired products. Know that I'm happy for you, jealous of you, and patiently waiting now not only for my Hogwarts acceptance letter that's many years too late, but also for this collection to be available in the U.S. soon.