Growing up, summer always meant endless sleepovers, perpetually warm weather, hikes, beach trips, and, most importantly, ice pops for miles n' miles. Don't get me wrong: I didn't discriminate in the realm of popsicles, but my favorites were the Firecrackers, Crayola Color Pops, and Spongebob popsicles (obviously). But now that you're finally over 21 years old, you can make your own alcoholic ice pops, and you know that's what I'll be snacking all summer long. In case you don't already have a kit of your own, here's where to buy a make-your-own frosé pop set to stay cool for the summer.

Frozen rosé popsicles, which are more commonly known as "frosé pops," sound undeniably delicious on their own. I mean, think about it: Fruity apple flavors mixed with hints of florals in the form of an ice pop sounds unreal. But, being able to actually make them on your own sounds like a dream come true. If you're interested in making them for yourself and all your friends, thie Make-Your-Own Rosé Kit will only cost you a reasonable $33.99 on Firebox.com. According to the Firebox website, each kit comes with its own rosé, a recipe, and everything else you'll need to make the perfect refreshing snack this season (that is, except for sugar... that's on you, babes).

According to the Firebox website, practically anyone can successfully follow the kit's directions — you don't need to be a chef, an artist, or, as they say, "a Pinterest queen" to make these delightful treats. Most importantly, though, there's no baking, sautéing, or caramelizing required. TBH, I am sold. I need one of these ASAP.

The description on the website says,

You don’t need the tardis-like kitchen and steady, manicured hands of a Pinterest queen to make refreshing, Insta worthy summer treats - all you need is one of these kits! Simply follow the super simple recipe on the back of the box and you’ll be slurping on the world’s classiest aprés dinner treat faster than you can say 'Pop those Twisters in the bin, we have a new favourite!'

Between Fourth of July picnics, beach BBQs, and my birthday, there's basically no reason not to capitalize on this glorious opportunity. Summer is the prime time to treat yo'self, and there's really nothing else I'd rather have in my life right now.

After eating your way through the frosé kit (which will probably be relatively instantaneous on my end), Firebox has so many other easy make-your-own alcoholic treat kits to try out. From Prosecco Pops, to Gin & Tonic cupcakes, a Brewdog Punk IPA Beer-Making Kit, and even Make-Your-Own Beer Cookies. There are so many fun and yummy to test out, and I know for a fact they'll be damn delicious.

If you'd rather just make your own bubbly rosé instead, Brooklyn Brew Shop sells Sparkling Rosé Wine Kits, and they're honestly so easy to follow. In a few easy steps, you can have five bottles of wine of your own. They'll only take a few weeks to completely ferment, and for $70, you'll probably end up on saving on that pink bubbly this summer.

Don't get me wrong: You know I'll always be down for a Spongebob ice pop. Let's be real, though: Frosé pops are totally the way to go this summer, and now you can literally make them on your own. Whether you decide to make them all for yourself (which is exactly what I'll be doing), or if you want to host Happy Hour and share them with all your pals, making frosé pops is 100 percent a worth-while project, and your stomach will definitely thank you.