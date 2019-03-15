The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here, and that means it's time to get ready for a night full of acceptance speeches and incredible performances. By now, you've probably heard that Ariana Grande will be performing during the March 14 show, but you probably haven't seen her hit the stage just yet. And that's prompting fans to ask one question: Where is Ariana Grande at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Grande actually isn't at the awards show tonight, but there's a good reason for that! She's actually preparing for her Sweetener tour right now, which kicks off on March 18. So, her schedule is super busy right now. Thankfully, though, she pre-recorded a little something for iHeartRadio fans to enjoy, so you'll still see her performance. She even posted on Instagram about it back in February 2019.

"Thank u @iheartradio for having us on the show. we’re so honored and excited for u to hear what we did and to be there in spirit (just know that while you’re enjoying our televised performance i’ll be running around like a f*cking maniac during our final dress rehearsals)... tune in march 14 🌫 love u," Grande wrote in the caption of the post.

Here's a look at the photo she shared along with the caption:

Needless to say, Grande is super busy with her tour right now, but she's never one to disappoint her fans. She always comes through for them, and this time is no different! I'm sure her performance is going to be all kinds of amazing, so trust me when I say that you definitely don't want to miss it. There's no word yet on what Grande's performance will entail, but I'm almost certain she's going to go big for the performance. It actually wouldn't surprise me if she does a medley of "7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." But for all anyone knows, she might actually go in a totally different direction. I guess everyone will just have to wait and see!

In any case, Grande is up for several awards this year including Female Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics (for "Thank U, Next"), Best Cover Song (for "Natural Woman"), Best Music Video (for "Thank U, Next"), Cutest Musician’s Pet (Piggy Smallz), and Song That Left Us Shook (for "Thank U, Next"). Grande is up for so many awards that she's bound to win something this year! Plus, her fans are nominated for the Best Fan Army award. So, all the Arianators out there could be honored tonight as well! It's all really exciting stuff.

All her nominations aside, though, you definitely need to tune in for Grande's performance. She always gives a great show! Plus, so many other great artists are performing. There's Halsey, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, and so many more. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that Grande is just one part of what's sure to be an amazing show. Don't miss out!