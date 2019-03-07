You may remember a few years back, when cotton candy-flavored grapes were all the rage. And if you were as big a fan of the strange, saccharine fruits as was, you'll be happy to hear that they have — once again — made a glorious and highly anticipated return to grocery store shelves throughout the country. Even though these all-natural snacks are super unique, they actually aren't that hard to find. So if you're wondering where cotton candy grapes are sold, you'll be relieved to know that the sweet delicacy is available right now, as we speak. I'm honestly relieved.

If you have never had the chance to try a cotton candy grape, let me tell you, you're in for quite the experience. They're your typical all-natural green grapes with no additives, hormones, and so on. But, somehow, they taste just like your favorite carnival delicacy: cotton candy. For real, I don't know how any of this happened, I don't know why it happened, and I don't know what I did to deserve candy-flavored fruit in my lifetime. But all I can be sure of is the mere fact that science is freakin' weird, man, and I am all about it.

Anyway, according to Cosmopolitan, the delectable, beloved grape has once again hit grocery store shelves, but this time their return comes a few months earlier than it did in 2018. A few select Trader Joe's locations (like this South Florida store) have already stated bringing them back, but remember: Their availability all depends on location. Elite Daily reached out to Trader Joe's for information regarding the availability of the cotton candy grapes as of March 2019, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Various stores like Costco and Publix also carried them last year, and according to Instacart, they're already available at Whole Foods as well. So fingers crossed that your closest grocery store is already selling, or is planning on selling them this year.

Sam's Club has also carried cotton candy grapes in the past, and when they first started selling them back in August 2017, they were offering $1 coupons for any and all customers to buy giant three-pound bags. Man, those were the days, weren't they? Anyway, Twitter was — well — a little unsure as to how they felt about the strange delicacies initially. But at this point, most fruit lovers and sweet tooth snackers have come around to the strange (and glorious) concept. In fact, cotton candy grapes have a major cult following now. Just check out the tweets below — fans couldn't be happier that they have finally made a comeback, at long last.

See? That is pure joy right there, people.

Maybe you needed something to celebrate today, and if that's the case, simply shine some light on the fact that cotton candy grapes have finally returned to our fruit-lovin' lives. They are once again starting to become available in a wide variety of retailers, so definitely check ahead of time to see if yours is selling them. To be completely honest, all this strange fruit fuss is making me miss the grapple.