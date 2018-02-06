Elite Daily
Stocksy/Good Vibrations Images

When Your Ex Reaches Out To You Years Later, Here's What Real Women Say It's Like

By
Share

Let me paint you a little picture here. You get dumped. Brutally, brutally dumped. Needless to say, the breakup leaves you heartbroken and devastated. You spend months and months mourning the loss of your relationship until, finally, one day, you wake up feeling a little better. You're finally feeling like yourself again and putting yourself back out there, when, like clockwork, your ex reaches out to you.

WTF are you supposed to do? Well, for starters, you could learn some lessons from the experiences these women shared in a recent thread, based on their own stories of exes reaching back out to them out of the blue.

She laughed with her fiancé about her ex's message.

/u/Jilltro

She knew better than to let him back into her life.

/u/woodlandolive

He kept reaching out until she deleted him off her Facebook.

/u/standstagger

He watches all of her Instagram stories even though he doesn't follow her.

/u/sleepyemoji

He reached out during her grandma's funeral.

/u/Maple_girl

A college course on feminism inspired him to reach out and apologize to her.

/u/sylvesther

She sent him a cold response, and he took the hint.

/u/sexrockandroll

He reached out a few years after their breakup, and they managed to salvage their friendship.

/u/MarquessOfCats

He reached out to ask her permission to move on.

/u/trufflestieu

They had a nice conversation until he sent her an unsolicited dick pic.

/u/ashmoe32

Now, every relationship with exes is different. You can use these women's experiences as your guide, but remember to go with your own gut instincts if your ex reaches out to you.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!