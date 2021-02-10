Fans of Victorious haven't seen Tori Vega perform since 2013 when the show officially ended on Nickelodeon. While fans expected Victoria Justice to launch a solo career shortly after the show's finale (much like her co-star Ariana Grande did), it never really happened, and at this point, that's just unacceptable. In a pre-pandemic world, Justice was actually slated for her big comeback to the music world as a solo artist, but unfortunately, all plans were delayed due to COVID-19. Now, with a roster of new singles on the way, fans are asking, "When will Victoria Justice drop her debut album?" Whether you're a fan of Victorious or a fan of Justice herself, you'll be happy to know that there's likely one in store before the end of 2021.

"My hope was to complete a full musical project and have an album or EP to release, but of course 2020 has not exactly turned out as many of us planned," Justice wrote on Instagram when she announced her comeback single, "Treat Myself," on Dec. 7, 2020. The 27-year-old actress entertained millions of Gen-Z teens on her popular Nickelodeon show from 2010 to 2013, but unfortunately, her solo music career never took off on a mainstream, major-label level. That is about to change, however, even with coronavirus delaying the star's original plans just a tad.

"Treat Myself" was the perfect single to kickstart her new venture into a full-time career as a pop star, and a perfect way to close out 2020. Justice's voice is perfectly suited for modern pop tropes, like soft guitar plucks and haunting choruses reminiscent of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" and other sad TikTok bangers.

Justice's next single, "Stay," promises to be just as good as "Treat Myself," and fans are crossing their fingers the track will prompt her to finally announce a full-length project. "Stay" is coming out on Feb. 12, and stans will surely be glued to their phones in the days following its release to see if she'll announce the release of something even bigger than a single. Until then, it's all just speculation, but it seems the star had plans in place to put out at least an EP before lockdowns threatened to shatter revenues throughout the music industry.

Now, with a slightly more stable world in view, perhaps Justice will have an even larger body of work to give to the public. Zoom recording sessions are only getting more popular, especially now that Selena Gomez revealed she recorded her entire upcoming Spanish-language project via the video-call network. Only time will tell, but until then, at least we have gems like "Best Friend's Brother" to hold us over.