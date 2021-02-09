Every Friday, artists put out their best work and stans run to streaming platforms to begin their campaigns for the top spots on the charts. Too many releases go unanticipated or unnoticed when huge album drops happen, so it's crucial for the most exploratory of music fans to stay up to date on their music calendars. So, what new music's dropping in February 2021? From Madison Beer to Dua Lipa, this month is already gearing up to be a big one for pop and hip-hop fans.

Release schedules are always subject to change, but with major label heads betting on their biggest talent to score on streaming in 2021, they're likely to stay put. This is good news for dedicated stans; they have more time to prepare streaming parties, ready GIFs and memes, and promote their faves. It's a tough race to No. 1 on the charts, and no amount of TikTok challenges and catchy verses are enough to secure the top spot anymore.

So, if you're looking to prepare for what promises to be one of the biggest months of music drops in the past year, look no further than this release calendar. Spot your favorite artists, circle the date, and get ready to stream like your life depends on it.

Week of Feb. 5, 2021

Feb. 5 - Cardi B's "Up"

Feb. 5 - Hayley Williams' Flowers for Vases / descansos

Week of Feb. 12, 2021

With a special remix of Rebecca Black's iconically-meme'd track "Friday" due out the week of Feb. 12, along with Dua Lipa's extended cut of Future Nostalgia, there's no shortage of songs to stream.

TBA - Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer's secret collab

Feb. 9 - Rebecca Black's 10th Anniversary "Friday" Remix

Feb. 12 - Ariana Grande's "34+35 (Remix)" Music Video

Feb. 12 - Victoria Justice's "Stay"

Feb. 12 - Pale Waves' Who Am I

Feb. 12 - Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition

Week of February 19, 2021

BTS' expanded BE (Essential Edition) is due out Feb. 19, and ARMYs' only competition for the top spot on the Billboard 200 that week is Ariana Grande's re-release of Positions. Alexander 23, one of TikTok's best sad-banger hitmakers, is also putting out his latest EP, so grab some tissues for your first listen.

Feb. 19 - Alexander 23's Oh No, Not Again!

Feb. 19 - Ariana Grande's Positions (Deluxe Edition)

Feb. 19 - BTS' BE (Essential Edition)

Week of February 26, 2021

Madison Beer's highly-anticipated debut album Life Support is due out on Feb. 26, along with electronic producer Jimmy Edgar's album Cheetah Bend featuring late icon SOPHIE.

Feb. 26 - Jimmy Edgar's Cheetah Bend

Feb. 26 - Madison Beer's Life Support

TBA & Rumored Releases

Rumors about some of the biggest artists in the industry surprise-dropping projects in February 2021 have been swirling since the beginning of the year. With Adele, Lana Del Rey, and Charli XCX slated to put out some sure-to-be bops soon, stans are speculating across social media about release dates.

TBA - Lana Del Rey's "White Dress"

TBA - No Rome, Charli XCX & The 1975's secret collaboration and music video

Rumored - Adele's secret project