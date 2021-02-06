The tale of Cinderella is centuries old and has been retold in countless movies, but for a lot of people, nothing can match the magic of 1997's Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The star-studded reimagining of a dejected outcast who finds love with a prince added some iconic original music to the story, sung by the likes of Brandy and Whitney Houston. At long last, the beloved but hard-to-find movie is going to be available to stream this month, so if you're wondering when Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will stream on Disney+, you won't have to wait long at all.

Brandy and Whitney Houston's version of Cinderella has been notably absent from streaming services for quite some time now, even inspiring write-ups about the film being difficult to stream. Thankfully, Disney+ seems to have heard the public outcry and announced that Cinderella will finally be available on the streaming platform on Friday, Feb. 12.

The TV movie premiered back in 1997 as a part of ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney film series, and became an instant classic for all '90s kids thanks to its catchy music, luxurious costuming, and diverse casting. R&B superstar Brandy starred as Cinderella, with the late Whitney Houston as her magical Fairy Godmother, who performs probably the most memorable number in the movie: "Impossible."

The superstar cast also includes Bernadette Peters as Cinderella's cruel stepmother, Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Victor Garber as King Maximillian, Jason Alexander as the prince's valet Lionel, and Paolo Montalbán as Prince Christopher.

Nobody is more excited that the movie will finally be able to stream than Brandy herself, who told Page Six that she hopes it will reach a new audience thanks to its new streaming home. "It’s truly a blessing for it to finally have a home with Disney+. People have been asking to see it again for years," said Brandy. "It’s going to truly inspire the next generation and I’m just so thankful that they get to see such a wonderful piece of art. The amazing music, the multicultural cast — I think it will touch a lot of families, especially those who have never seen it."

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, Feb. 12.