It's October, which means 'tis the season for all things scary. There are plenty of horrors, thrillers, and Halloween movies out there to help you celebrate. But now, a new magical movie is entering the spookysphere just in time for this year's Halloween festivities. Roald Dahl's The Witches will be on HBO Max this month, so you can get into a witchy mood from the comfort of your own home.

Based on the classic Roald Dahl book of the same name, The Witches tells the story of a young boy and his grandmother who must stop a secret group of witches from turning children into mice. It was previously adapted for the big screen in 1990, but this upcoming 2020 version is headed straight for streaming. The movie was originally scheduled to open in theaters this month, but now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic throwing movie premiere schedules all out of whack, The Witches will begin streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 22.

Anne Hathaway plays the devious Grand High Witch, while Octavia Spencer plays the heroic grandma who battles her. The movie also stars Stanley Tucci and Kristin Chenoweth. Jahzir Bruno plays the young boy who faces off against the witches, while Chris Rock voices the boy as an adult.

The Witches has stars both in front of and behind the camera. Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis, who made fan-favorites like Forrest Gump and The Polar Express, brought The Witches to life. He co-wrote the script with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and The Shape of Water filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Hathaway's Grand High Witch is an over-the-top character, one that she says is the result of many people's hard work and craftsmanship. "The Grand High Witch was a total collaboration between costumes, hair and make-up, the writers, my dialect coach, the effects department, stunts, [director] Bob Zemeckis and myself," Hathaway said to People. "She is such a weirdo — so silly and over the top — and everyone had to work together to be on the same page so it felt big and entertaining but never too much."

The Witches will be available to stream on HBO Max on Oct. 22.