OK, I know that most people probably consider it "conventional" to eat whipped cream in dainty dollops atop pancakes, ice cream, and waffles, but full disclosure: I'm all about unconventionally eating whipped cream all by itself. I mean, not only is it freakin' delicious, but it's super fun to eat, and to be totally honest, a midday dollop is the perfect amount of sugar to keep me going for the rest of the afternoon. And if you, too, are a major fan of sweet, sweet whipped cream, there's a good chance you're wondering when Reese's and Hershey's whipped cream will be available. So, if that is the case, I have some good news for you: Both flavors happen to be making their grocery store debuts very, very soon. Get your wallets and sweet tooth ready.

In case you haven't already heard about the latest creations from Hershey's, Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup whipped cream, they're coming to town — and they're totally changing the game. Essentially, they're just classic canisters of whipped cream (more specifically, dairy whipped topping), like the ones you've come to know and love. However, instead of tasting like pure cream, or maybe a hint of vanilla, they taste like two of the best chocolate candies in existence: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Honestly, I could not be more excited, because they're hitting shelves nationwide in October 2018, according to a press release. The amped-up canisters will then be available at select U.S. retailers. As an unapologetic sweets fanatic, my stomach is rumbling in anticipation.

Kraft Heinz

While these tantalizing new flavors come as a wonderful surprise to most, you actually have been able to score these amped-up whipped creams at select stores since mid-July. Don't fret if you haven't been able to score an early taste of these new dessert must-haves, because you can get your hands on them anywhere across the United States once October 2018 arrives.

I must issue a warning to all of my fellow lactose intolerants. Unfortunately, according to the press release, both of Hershey's new whipped cream flavors are made with 100 percent real cream, so they definitely aren't the right choice for any vegans or dairy-free folk out there. On the bright side, however, both are made with real Hershey’s cocoa, and they're relatively cheap. You'll be able to find seven-ounce cans in the refrigerated dairy aisle, ranging from $2.99 to $3.99 per can. It's really a steal, and both flavors are definitely worth trying at least once.

Clearly, October is going to be "my month." Aside from pumpkin spice, and the fact that there's going to be not one — but two Halloweekends — Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Whipped Cream is finally going make its way into my life, at long last. Both flavors are definitely going to garnish each of my desserts, top all my breakfasts, and most importantly, fill my life with rich, chocolatey flavors. While I'll always love OG plain whip, Reese's and Hershey's Whipped Cream is actually about to steal my heart. There's nothing more satisfying than when two of your favorite foods come together — like pickle-flavored chips or cheese fries — but when it involves whipped cream, there's no stopping me. Get ready for October, because these glorious gifts from above will be here before you know it.