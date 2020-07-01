The Byrdes are about to fly the coop, but first they'll deliver a super-sized final season to wrap up the twist-filled story. Netflix announced its crime drama Ozark will return for a fourth season, but the upcoming season will be the show's last. The good news, though, is the final run of episodes will be longer than ever before. So, when will Ozark Season 4 be on Netflix, and what can fans expect from the expanded season? Fans have a lot to look forward to before the series finale drops.

After three seasons of shady crimes in Missouri, Netflix announced on Tuesday, June 30 Ozark would come to an end after airing its fourth season. While the show ending is disappointing news for fans, there actually is a pretty exciting new twist about the final episodes. Netflix revealed Season 4 would be split up into two parts, and the season would be much longer than past seasons. Specifically, the final season will consist of 14 episodes, which is four more hours with Byrdes to help wrap up their twisted story.

Since Netflix is splitting Season 4 into two parts, it will probably feel more like fans have two more seasons to look forward to. Both parts of the final season will be made up of seven episodes. The release strategy is similar to some other Netflix original series that are released in parts rather than full seasons, like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The OA.

With more episodes than ever before, Ozark is primed to pack its final season with a ton of twists and action leading up to what's sure to be an epic series finale. The show debuted in 2017, following financial adviser Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as he became more and more involved in a money laundering scheme for a Mexican cartel, eventually entangling his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) in the dangerous operation as well.

Although Netflix gave fans more information than expected about the fourth and final season of Ozark, the network did not yet reveal when the first part of Season 4 would be released. It's not easy to predict when the new season might come either, since Seasons 1, 2, and 3 did not follow any set release pattern. Fans can hold out some hope that filming Part 1 of Season 4 will be a bit quicker since it's only 7 episodes and not the usual ten, but of course, they can't begin production until after the team is sure filming will be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With all that in mind, fans definitely shouldn't expect more Ozark until 2021. It sounds like this super-sized final season will be worth the wait, though.