While the Marvel TV division of Disney suffered a significant blow these last few months with the ending of the Netflix partnership, canceling six of the studio's shows over the course of a few months, elsewhere, things are still churning along. On the Disney-owned channel Freeform, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger is doing well. Over on Disney's ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is prepping for Season 6's premiere, with Season 7 already greenlit. Meanwhile, on Hulu, which Disney now owns two-thirds of post-merger with Fox, Marvel's Runaways are riding high on great reviews. When will Marvel's Runaways Season 3 premiere? Marvel TV confirmed it's coming back this year.

Like Cloak and Dagger, Runaways is a show aimed at the teenage and twenty-something set, Disney's answer to the DCEU's CW slate of shows like Arrow and Supergirl. In that same vein, these shows have been far less beholden to the big screen version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, which tied their early seasons into the movies so heavily Nick Fury even showed up one time, Runaways has been something of a separate entity. The core cast of teenagers are barely aware of the world beyond their parents, let alone the Avengers. However, it seems Marvel TV is planning on changing this.

Check out the teaser for Season 3, which Hulu put out over the weekend.

TV Promos on YouTube

Along with the teaser, co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage put out a statement teasing how Runaways will start tying in closer to the rest of the Marvel-verse. According to TVLine, they said the following:

We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience. Season 3 will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.

Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb also hinted Season 3 would have something significant for fans.

Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.

Here's Runaways costar James Marsters leaking the news just ahead of the video announcement at the Lexington Comic & Toy Con.

jamiemarsters on YouTube

Runaways premiered initially with ten episodes on Hulu in November of 2017, and ran as a weekly episodic series, not unlike Hulu's other shows like The Handmaid's Tale. Season 2, on the other hand, jumped to a 13 episode order and dropped all at once on Dec. 21, 2018, like its Netflix counterparts. It is not currently clear which format Season 3 will follow, though with no Netflix shows to budget for, chances are the series will stick to 13 installments.

As for a release date, fans can count on the show arriving towards the end of 2019. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Hulu now.