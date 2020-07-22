Shortly after Netflix added the beloved animated saga Avatar: The Last Airbender, the streaming service announced it will also be welcoming the show's sequel series to its library. Now, everyone who just watched all of Avatar for the first time — or superfans who rewatched it for the hundredth time — once the show became available on Netflix can look forward to exploring the same world decades after Aang in The Legend of Korra. So, when will Legend of Korra be on Netflix? You can start streaming the show in the middle of August.

Netflix announced the new addition on Tuesday, July 21, revealing The Legend of Korra would become available to stream in less than a month's time. The Nickelodeon fantasy series' Netflix addition date of Aug. 14 will come almost exactly three months after the streaming service added Avatar: The Last Airbender to its library in mid-May. The Legend of Korra premiered on Nickelodeon in 2012, four years after Avatar's finale. The four-season series continued the epic tale of the Avatar, a spiritually powerful individual born to each generation who has the ability to control the four elements of water, air, earth, and fire. Set 70 years after the events of Avatar, the sequel series introduced Korra as Aang's successor, following her journey to master the elements and bring balance to a more modernized world.

In comparison to Avatar, The Legend of Korra is a notably more mature series, focusing moreso on political uprisings and conspiracies than the quest-based original series. Still, the follow-up maintains the charm and creativity that solidified Avatar as a lasting cult favorite, and anyone who watched Aang's adventure for the first time on Netflix will definitely enjoy seeing Korra's time as the Avatar when Legend of Korra arrives on the platform.

Netflix's acquisition of Legend of Korra was likely spurred on by the immense success of Avatar over the couple of months its been available to stream. Forbes pointed out Avatar has set the record for Netflix's longest-lasting show on the platform's Top 10 list, having been featured there for 61 consecutive days. The series finally fell off the Top 10 list on July 18, but Forbes guessed the 61-day record may be unbeatable.

Get ready to venture into Republic City when The Legend of Korra hits Netflix on Aug. 14.