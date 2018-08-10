It's obvious that pickle lovers throughout the nation became obsessed with one of Lay's newest potato chip flavors when it became available. The flavor, rightfully called Fried Pickles With Ranch, was released via Lay's website on July 30. However, it quickly sold out due to extreme popularity. As someone who didn't get a chance to order a bag for myself, I can't help but wonder when Lay's Fried Pickles With Ranch chips will be restocked. Thankfully, they might be available sooner than later.

Elite Daily reached out to Lay's to see if the Fried Pickles With Ranch potato chips would become available again, and the company responded with a hopeful statement. Kimberly Scott, Director of Communications at Frito-Lay, says that the company is "working to restock inventory on Amazon.com and Walmart.com as quickly as possible." She continues, and says, "Visit those sites to find the Lay’s Tastes of America Variety Pack that contains all 12 flavors, including Fried Pickles With Ranch. Fans in the Midwest can also head to their local retailers to pick up the flavor in store."

Did you hear that, guys?! Fried pickle-flavored potato chips might be available online soon for hungry snackers across the country (including myself). Based off Scott's statement, you'll have to visit Amazon.com or Walmart.com to purchase the flavor (instead of Lay's Tastes of America website).

I am so ready for these.

It's not random that Lay's suggests checking external retailers for the pickle-flavored product. When the Tastes of America flavors were officially released on July 30 via Lay's website, they also became available on Amazon and Walmart's websites. In fact, Lay's linked to both Amazon and Walmart web pages where customers could buy the flavors. However, the chips sold out on all three platforms in a short amount of time.

Still, I'm thrilled to finally know that Frito-Lay (Lay's manufacturer) is working hard to make Fried Pickles With Ranch chips available again. I don't know about you, but I'm going to keep a close eye on both Amazon and Walmart's websites and hope the chips are restocked soon.

If you live in the Midwest, though, you don't have to order Lay's fried pickle-flavored potato chips online. Why? Because the Fried Pickles With Ranch chips should be available in retailers throughout your region. So, close your laptops and head to your local grocery store in pursuit of a bag. Don't wait too long, because the chips will only be available for in-store purchase until Sept. 23.

If you're wondering why Lay's created its Fried Pickles With Ranch flavor in the first place, let me catch you up. The company created the bag as a part of its Tastes of America program, which highlighted eight regions of the U.S. Each region got its own potato chip flavor, including Cajun Spice (Central Gulf), Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal), Cajun Spice (Central Gulf), Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America), Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic), New England Lobster Roll (Northeast), Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest), Pimento Cheese (Southeast), New England Lobster Roll (Northeast), and Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest).

Right now, only Chile Con Queso is available on Lay's Tastes of America website. If you're hoping to try the other flavors — including Fried Pickles With Ranch — keep checking Amazon.com and Walmart.com.