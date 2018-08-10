I've said it once, and I'll say it again: I am obsessed with fried pickles. That's why I've been impatiently waiting for Lay's Fried Pickle With Ranch potato chips to be restocked. They're currently unavailable on the company's website, and I'm feeling extreme fried pickle FOMO. However, those of you living in Middle America should be able to get your hands on a bag or two at your local grocery store. If you've been stocking up, you might be wondering how long Lay's Fried Pickle Chips will be available. Luckily, they'll outlast the summer in retailers in the Midwest. But if you're not living in that particular region, you might be out of luck.

In other words, you might need to take a road trip in order to scout out Lay's newest creation. The Fried Pickle With Ranch potato chips became available in retailers throughout the Midwest on July 30, and will remain on the shelves until Sept. 23. That means you still have a decent amount of time to plan your trip, so get moving. If you're already living in the Midwest, make sure you stock up on Lay's fried pickle-flavored chips before they're gone at the end of September. Seriously, you don't want to miss out on them.

If you're lucky enough to be living in the region where Lay's Fried Pickle With Ranch potato chips are being sold, I have even more good news. Lay's will be holding a "flavor celebration" in Sedalia, Missouri as part of its Tastes of America tour. The celebration will take place at the Missouri State Fair from Aug. 16-18, and Lay's fried pickle-flavored potato chips will be embraced by those living in the community. I'd really love to attend, but I guess my invitation got lost in the mail.

So, what is Lay's Tastes of America program, anyway? It's basically Lay's way of creating unique flavors that reflect eight regions of the country. Lay's Fried Pickle With Ranch chips obviously commemorate the Midwest, but that's not the only flavor Lay's created. The company also released the following potato chips for its Tastes of America campaign:

Cajun Spice (Central Gulf)

Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal)

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic)

Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America)

Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest)

New England Lobster Roll (Northeast)

Pimento Cheese (Southeast)

Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest)

These potato chips became available on Lay's Tastes of America website on July 30 — but unfortunately, most of them are currently unavailable. In fact, the only flavor you can order at the time of publication is the Chile Con Queso. If you'd rather have the Fried Pickles With Ranch potato chips in your life, you're going to have to wait and see if the flavor becomes available again. Elite Daily reached out to Lay's to see if they have plans on restocking its fried pickle-flavored chips, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

In the meantime, you can take a trip to the Midwest and search for a bag of the Fried Pickles With Ranch chips. If you find a store that's selling them, stock up — because they'll only be available until the end of September.