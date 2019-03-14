There has been one mysterious name looming large over this entire season of Riverdale: Edgar Evernever. The cult leader has been mentioned several times since the Season 3 premiere, and is behind the twisted Farm that is taking over Riverdale — many fans even hold him as the prime suspect to be behind the Gargoyle King mask. But despite being such an important character, we have yet to see Edgar on the show. The question everyone is wondering is when will Edgar Evernever appear on Riverdale, and it sounds like we may finally have an answer.

The CW has released a new episode synopsis for the episode premiering after next week, and it definitely sounds like that will be Chad Michael Murray's first episode as Edgar Evernever. Check out the synopsis below:

As Betty enlists Cheryl’s help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie and Veronica help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s attempt to put a stop to Riverdale’s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys. Finally, Hiram breaks some surprising news to Veronica.

OK, so the synopsis actually does not really tease Edgar Evernever's arrival that much — the real kicker is the title of the episode. The upcoming episode is called "The Master," a reference to the 2012 Paul Thomas Anderson movie of the same name that was all about a cult leader. It seems like Betty and Cheryl will come across The Farm's own "Master" during their infiltration into the cult, which means we will finally see Edgar Evernever on screen.

Chad Michael Murray's casting as Edgar Evernever was announced a little over a month ago, and he has been sharing some photos of himself in character on his Instagram.

"The Master" Riverdale episode is set to air on Wednesday, March 27, which means there is only one episode that will air before the one hypothesized to introduce Edgar. After next week's Heathers-themed musical episode, the following episode will be "The Master."

Meeting Edgar Evernever is such a huge deal for Riverdale fans because he seems to be the only person connected to all the weird stuff going on in Season 3. His cult, The Farm, is nearly entirely made up of only women, which makes him suspect in the seizures that plagued the town and only affected women. Plus, the Gargoyle King basically operates as a cult leader — inspiring fanatical devotion and even going so far as to have followers drink poisoned Fresh Aid (an obvious nod to Jim Jones). So Edgar is a prime Gargoyle King suspect as well, since we already know he's an accomplished cult leader.

Thankfully, Riverdale fans only have two more weeks to wait until it seems that we will finally see what Edgar Evernever is all about. Until then, next week's new episode will be this season's musical episode, as Riverdale High puts on a production of Heathers: The Musical. The musical episode, "Big Fun," will air on Wednesday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW, and "The Master" will air the following week.