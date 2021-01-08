When Cobra Kai moved Season 1 and 2 from YouTube to Netflix, it saw a massive bump in viewership. That number has now increased again as Season 3, the first one released directly through Netflix, arrived in the opening days of 2021. The series, a TV continuation of the 1980s Karate Kid franchise, marks another bonafide smash for the streamer, and there's more where that came from. So, when will Cobra Kai Season 4 be on Netflix?

The good news for fans is that Netflix already greenlit the series for a fourth season long before the third one arrived. The announcement came back in October of 2020, shortly after the first two seasons came to Netflix in August. Both of those earlier seasons spent most of September hanging out in Netflix's "Top 10 TV Series," and Deadline reported it was the top-streamed show for the early fall of 2020. With numbers like that, Netflix execs apparently decided commissioning a fourth season was the way to go.

Apparently, Season 4 scripts are already finished for the new season. In a tweet dated Oct. 23, 2020, co-creator Jon Hurwitz announced the Season 4 writers' room was wrapping up work ahead of filming.

As for what fans can expect in the new season, Season 3 leaves plenty of room to grow. Season 3 ends with Kreese having taken over Johnny's Cobra Kai dojo with Tory as his main fighter and others, including Johnny's son Robby, under his control. Although Daniel won the fight at the end of the season, he failed to send Kreese packing, leaving Johnny's dojo of exiles without a home.

Instead, they merged with Daniel's students of the Miyagi-do, creating an uneasy alliance. On the one hand, that's good news for Sam and Miguel, who have gone from rivals to comrades. But where their relationship goes next remains to be seen.

But this new team-up isn't the only drama heading into Season 4. Ever since the show began, there have been hints that one of the most prominent antagonists from the original films, Terry Silver, has been waiting in the background. With Kreese taking over Johnny's dojo, Silver is now primed to take center stage in a new season and finally reveal himself for the first time since 1989's The Karate Kid Part III.

Netflix has not given a release date as of yet for Cobra Kai Season 4. The first three seasons are streaming now.