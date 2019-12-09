‘When They See Us’ Was Snubbed By The Golden Globes & Twitter Is Pissed

Awards season is finally here, and as usual, the names not mentioned during the Golden Globes' nominations announcement ceremony on Monday, Dec. 9 were just as surprising as the ones that did secure a nomination. One of the biggest shocks came early on in the ceremony, when viewers realized the awards-season juggernaut When They See Us was snubbed by the Golden Globes. After the Limited Series or TV Movie category was announced, fans took to Twitter to share their surprise at the Netflix miniseries did not score a nomination.

It is easy to see why people were shocked that When They See Us did not get a single nomination at the 77th Golden Globe Awards — Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries about the Exonerated Five from 1989's widely covered Central Park jogger case had earned tons of Emmy nominations earlier this year, including an Outstanding Lead Actor win for star Jharrel Jerome. On top of that, the miniseries has just scored the most nominations of the year when the Critics' Choice Awards announced its 2020 nominations the day prior.

With all of that awards-season momentum heading into Monday morning's Golden Globes nominations, it is no wonder fans were blindsided by the critical darling receiving no nominations whatsoever.

More to come...