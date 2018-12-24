I don't know about you, but I always have a major case of the travel bug. Between booking flights, taking tours, and figuring out where to stay, though, planning a trip can get extremely pricey. So it should come as no surprise that I always try to seek out a discount whenever possible. From Groupons to points, there are so many ways to save cash, but one of the best discounts all year long is during Hotel Week. And in case you're interested in when Hotel Week 2019 is, it's coming up super soon in The Big Apple.

Aside from New Year's Day, something to look forward to this January is Hotel Week in New York City, according toTravel + Leisure. Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 14, 2019, a wide variety of hotels throughout the City That Never Sleeps will be offering discounted stays at some of the most luxurious hotels imaginable. You'll be able to stay at The Refinery Hotel in Midtown, Manhattan for only $200 per night using the code HOTELWEEK, at the William Vale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn for $200 using the code WVHOTEL, and at the Wolcott Hotel in NoMad, Manhattan for only $100, using the code NJW2019. Make sure to check their website to see more participating locations, though — you definitely won't want to miss out on living that suite life (LOL).

It turns out Hotel Week NYC has quite an extensive history. According to program's website, Nancy Friedman, who was formerly in the hospitality industry, came up with the concept of Hotel Week NYC all by herself. This actually happens to be its seventh year running (yes, you heard that correctly) and not only does it allow for travelers to travel on the cheap during the beginning of the year, but it also gives hotels throughout the Metropolitan area the chance to increase sales during their "quiet season" after everyone has already traveled to their heart's content for the holiday season. In its seventh year, it sounds like it's been pretty successful to me.

If you think you might be interested in participating in this glorious week of travel next year, make sure to subscribe to Hotel Week NYC through the "About" page on their website. By entering your email, you'll be able to hear about all of the latest promotions, new participating hotels, and about cool things to do throughout the city during this fantastic promotional period. It'll definitely give you the chance to start planning your trip soon, soon, soon!

While you're trekking through New York City, you might be looking to spend the day like an authentic New Yorker. And if that's the case, make sure to check out these five non-touristy things to do in the Big Apple. You can drink in James Dean's old home, take a helicopter ride over the city, stroll through the West Village, or have a spa day at the Sojo club. You'll be singing Frank Sinatra before you know it.

There's nothing better than traveling on the cheap, and Hotel Week is definitely coming in clutch for those looking to escape to New York City. Whether you're looking to stay a week or for just a few days, you'll definitely get to live in luxury, without spending an exorbitant amount. Safe travels, and welcome to the Big Apple!