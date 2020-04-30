If it feels like you just can't wait for the arrival of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's reported baby, you're not alone. Ever since TMZ reported on April 28 that the couple is expecting a baby, fans have had so many questions, and they're looking for answers. (Hadid's team did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for confirmation on the pregnancy reports.) One of the bigger questions on everyone's mind is when the little one will be born. If you're one of the many fans wondering when Gigi Hadid is due, here's what to know.

TMZ originally reported that Hadid is about 20 weeks along in their April 28 report, but a day later, Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, reportedly chimed in with some intel of her own.

According to Us Weekly, Yolanda reportedly confirmed the pregnancy to the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard, and shared when Gigi's due date is. “I'm excited to become [an] Oma in September," she reportedly said. "We feel very blessed.” Yolanda's team did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on her reported statement to RTL Boulevard.

So fans may only have to wait about four more months for the biggest celebrity baby arrival of the year.

Yolanda apparently didn't confirm the sex of the baby, but according to another TMZ report, Malik and Hadid are having a girl. Hadid's reps did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for confirmation of the baby's sex.

Hadid apparently wanted to keep her reported pregnancy super private from the start.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along," an Entertainment Tonight source claimed. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Hadid and Malik seem to have a lot to celebrate. The couple is currently quarantined together at Hadid's family's house, presumably prepping for their little bundle of joy.