When Guys Fall In Love, This Is Exactly What They're Feeling
Love is a funny thing. I find it almost impossible to explain why or how I know I'm in love with someone. Usually, I just... know. I also know, though, that if your partner asks why you love them and you say because you just do, they're probably going to give you the cold shoulder for the rest of the day. Oops! Since I'm absolutely terrible at this, I wanted to know exactly how it feels when guys fall in love. "Maybe I could learn a thing or two about expressing my feelings," I thought. Or maybe this would simply be great intel for my next relationship. *Insert evil laugh here.*
Consider this. If women are supposedly more emotional, why is it always the guy running through the airport to deliver a passionate, tear-jerking speech to the woman he loves at the end of the movie? This isn't just something that happens in the movies, either. Men typically say "I love you" first more often than women do. And anecdotally, my male partners have always been the first ones to say, "I love you," in every relationship I've been in. What I'm saying is, we've got to start giving guys more credit IRL for being able to feel and express complex, overwhelming emotions — like love.
Here's what falling in love feels like, according to 12 guys who've been in love. Sometimes, it's poetic. Other times, it's gut-wrenching.
OMG, I need a box of tissues.
I hate when this happens.
This is kind of beautiful.
- Brennan*, 29
Sometimes, love takes on a life of its own.
Wait, do guys pin quotes on Pinterest, too?
- Kyle*, 27
I think this pretty much sums it up, no?
Wow, I'm in love with this response.
I wasn't ready for this.
- Francis, 23
They can't all be gems.
- Akuzed
Is it bad that I can relate?
I mean, he's not wrong.
- oldeddy
One of my favorite movies about love is The Wedding Planner because Jennifer Lopez's character Mary says very honestly, "I don't feel anything about love." It's ironic because, like the title of the movie suggests, her job as a wedding planner is all about love but I get where she's coming from. It isn't until her soon-to-be ex-fiancé explains to her that, "Love can't always be perfect. Love is just love," that she realizes her whole approach has been wrong. There's no right way to fall in love and that's what these guys have proved.
*Names have been changed.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!