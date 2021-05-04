You may have had enough of celebrity beauty lines, but what about a new collection from you favorite apparel brand? There's no easier way to ensure that your makeup matches your 'fit like buying them both from the same company. You'll be able to do just that very soon, because the affordable and chic retailer Zara is launching a huge beauty line, Zara Beauty. Dropping online and in select stores on May 12, this collection is going to be filled with an solid range of products. All of your beauty fantasy are about to be fulfilled.

To help create Zara Beauty, the fashion retailer tapped makeup artist Diane Kendal, who has crafted looks for everything from Vogue shoots to Tom Ford campaigns. "When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use. Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all,” Kendal said in a press release. “I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails."

While this all sounds exciting, you may not yet grasp the magnitude of this collection. All products are made cruelty-free and with clean ingredients, and the launch will include over 130 colors. There'll be lipsticks, glosses, six-shade eyeshadow palettes, shade duos, eyeliner, loose pigment, bronzer, blush palettes, highlighter, makeup brushes, and 39 nail polishes, with prices ranging from $8 to $26. And that's just to kick off this new endeavor. In an attempt to encourage reusing plastic, you'll also be able to purchase refills for all of the products starting at $5.

“Our ambition was to create a collection that anyone, regardless of gender, skin color, age, or personal style, will want to use,” Eva Lopez-Lopez, the beauty director of Zara Beauty, said in a press release. “Somebody that wants a classic, softer makeup look can find their products, and somebody that’s more experimental can find the colors they need to create that, too,” Kendal added.

If this sounds overwhelming, don't fret. Zara's website will also have a virtual try-on technology so you can scope out all the products that feel *most* perfect for you. Zara Beauty will be a whole world of new beauty, and you don't want to miss the first chance to check it all out on May 12.