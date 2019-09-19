When I say the Season 2 trailer of Impulse is intense, I really mean it. Viewers are thrown right into the action with scenes of protagonist Henry teleporting from one place to another, as she struggles to control her increasingly unstable powers, all while, of course, exhilarating background music keeps viewers in suspense. With a trailer like that, viewers have got to be wondering: When does Youtube's Impulse Season 2 begin? Fans have been waiting for over a year for more action, but luckily, they won't have to wait for much longer: The second season of the show is set to be released on YouTube on Oct. 16.

Directed by Doug Liman (who also directed The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow), the series is based on the third book of the Jumper series written by Steven Gould. The book series also inspired the 2008 Hayden Christensen movie with the same name, which featured a similarly "skilled" main character, but to answer your question: No, this show is not a reboot of that film.

Instead, Impulse's plot follows Henrietta "Henry" Coles (Maddie Hasson), a 17-year-old high schooler who feels different from most of her peers and wishes for an escape from her quiet, little town of Reston, New York. During a traumatic event, however — in which she was attacked by a fellow classmate — Henry discovered she had the magical ability to teleport. However, she soon learned she apparently has little control over this newfound ability, and she seems to always need to be in danger in order for her powers to "activate."

YouTube

As Season 1 progressed, Henry faced struggles both internal and external. On the one hand, she was having trouble keeping her vulnerabilities to herself, but on the other, she had to be cautious of people who wished to take advantage of her supernatural skills.

In the last episode of Season 1, Henry was confronted with a potentially life-altering decision: leave her small town or stay and fight her enemies. When she realized her love for those who supported and protected her was stronger than her animosity toward Clay — her abuser, who she kept having to confront — she decided to stay. Luckily, she may have an ally going into the next phase of her journey: In the final scene of the season, viewers saw the bounty hunter Nikolai in a barn "cleaning up" the mess Henry's violence left, which hinted at the fact that he may be interested in helping the protagonist.

This theory is somewhat confirmed in the Season 2 trailer, when Henry asks Nikolai what he wants, and he answers, "To help you." As the trailer progresses, fans viewers can hear Nikolai instructing Henry, seemingly providing guidance in gaining control of her powers.

Impulse on YouTube

Despite this ray of hope, the Season 2 trailer goes on the show more trouble is coming for Henry: People are trying to hunt her down, her mom is shown bloodied and unconscious in the back of a car, and her friends are not sure that she should fully trust Nikolai. Clearly, Season 2 of Impulse promises to be just as action-packed and exciting as the first one, so get the popcorn ready and stream it for free starting on Oct. 16.