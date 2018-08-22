Let's face it, it's been an interesting and retrograde-friendly year, to say the very least. It's been quite a journey, but hey, we made it this far, right? With several planets (FINALLY) going direct between now and next month, I'm sure you're wondering, when does Uranus Retrograde 2018 end? Well, in typical Uranus fashion (you know, unpredictable and rebellious), the planet of unexpected change will not station direct until the beginning of next year. I know, it seems like an eternity, but hang in there, stargazers! You can do this. We've already been through so much this year, what's one more planet in retrograde?

After all, curious Mercury ended its backwards spin on Aug. 19, and red-hot Mars, planet of assertion and energy, is up next, turning direct on Aug. 27. Can you tell I'm totally excited? This makes me so happy. Seriously, despite the spiritual symbolism behind retrograde cycles, these are definitely tough times to endure. Retrograde cycles are testy, obnoxious, confusing, and way too nostalgic for my taste. Although, they definitely seem to get the job done, that's for sure. Speaking of testy, electric Uranus finally goes direct on Jan. 6, 2019, but before we discuss this highly anticipated transit, here's a quick recap on the rebel planet and where it's headed:

Uranus The Cosmic Rebel

In astrology, Uranus, is referred to as "The Awakener," given its sudden changes and shocks. It is the planet of breakthroughs, innovation, and unexpected change. Speaking of, did you know that it takes Uranus more than half a century to complete its trip around the zodiac wheel? Seems like forever, right? Well, the truth is, the rebel planet spends seven years in each sign, which means it takes a total of 84 years to circle the zodiac. This is precisely why Uranus is often also to as a "generational planet," given its slow-moving pace, and undeniable influence.

Uranus In Aries: The Age Of The Virtual Ego

Back in 2010, the rebel planet entered Aries, and during its time in the sign of the ram, Uranus sparked issues related to revolutionary personal experiences and individuality. Remember, Uranus also rules all things related to technology, and Aries rules the head. What I'm trying to say is, it was the era of shameless selfies and virtual fearlessness. Aries is notorious for its competitiveness, and social media is a perfect example of this. Since then, the whole world began competing for followers and tiny blue checkmarks. In fact, here’s some more Uranus in Aries evidence for my fellow skeptics:

Steve Jobs announced FaceTime on June 7, 2010.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched Instagram on Oct. 6, 2010.

You’re welcome! (Actually, you can thank Uranus.) Despite how long ago this all came about, FaceTime was a huge turning point in the world of technology. Plus, it even blows my mind how the name speaks for itself: (Face)Time.

Uranus In Taurus: The Era Of Revolutionary Value

On May 15, for the first time in 84 years, and after seven years in selfie-lovin' Aries, Uranus entered the sign of Taurus, where it will remain until 2025. In astrology, Taurus is equivalent to our money, security, comfort, and overall pleasures. This earth sign is often referred to as the money maker of the zodiac, as glamour and good quality are part of its Venusian flair. Now, during this seven- to eight-year period, we are going to see a revolution in all things related to money and currency. As it is, we are currently witnessing the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Like I previously mentioned, Taurus represents our money and value, and Uranus is a revolutionary. So, what does this tell me? Well, Uranus in Taurus is in the midst of revolutionizing our understanding of true value. Uranus is an awakener, and in Taurus, it is simply a reminder that having all the money in the world will never equate to having peace of mind. Long story short, there's more to life than the money you've got in the bank.

Uranus Retrograde Vs. Uranus Direct

Uranus Retrograde 2018 began on Aug. 7, 2018 at 2 degrees Taurus, and will station direct on Jan. 6, 2019 at 28 degrees Aries. During this retrograde cycle, the cosmic rebel's eccentric energy is turned inward, ultimately pushing us to rebel against what doesn't serve our highest good. Now, once Uranus goes direct, we will ultimately be more conscious of our individual truth, despite our social conditioning. Authenticity is key, and in true Uranian fashion, this is our personal revolution.

This is our moment to break free, stargazers.