Just when you think you’re falling into a winter slump, Ulta Beauty rejuvenates you with a major sale. Though it only happens twice a year usually, one of the retailer’s biggest sales is upon us again. Ulta’s Spring 2020 21 Days of Beauty Sale starts on Sunday, March 15, and the brand released all the sale information. With huge deals on Mario Badescu, Tarte, Clinique, and more, you should start marking your calendar to get the most out of this sale.

The sale runs until Saturday, April 4, so you have plenty of time to stock up on all your beauty needs. However, every day of the sale will feature different 50% off deals on a new mix of products for 24 hours only. From majorly discounted Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks and glosses to an entire morning-and-night skincare kit for less than $20, these deals are beyond amazing. Ulta is even offering deals on in-store services like 50% off blow out on March 15 and a free brow wax deal with a $50 Benefit Cosmetics purchase on March 21. With so many different products and services on sale, scope out the must-try items in the Ulta sale now, so you’re prepared.

Available only online, Ofra Cosmetics Highlighters ($35-$40, Ulta Beauty) will be 50% off on March 17. Eleven different highlighting compacts will be on sale, including one three-in-one compact, one Highlighting trio, and one five-in-one highlighting compact. The rest are single-shade highlighting compacts — and you can even get NikkieTutorials’ favorite highlighters during this deal. With so many to choose from, you’ll be glowing for all of spring.

On Friday, March 20, BECCA Ultimate Lipstick Love ($24, Ulta Beauty) will be on sale. Available in 30 colors ranging from maroon to pinky coral, to taupe, this lipstick will work for any skin tone. The formula promises eight-hour wear and a silky, moisturizing finish, and the colors are packed with pigment, so your lips will be plush and bright.

Fan-favorite Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($27, Ulta Beauty) will also be discounted on March 21. Its formula brightens, smooths, and visually lifts the under-eye area to make you look as luminous and awake as possible. The product also contains mango seeds and shea butter to leave skin feeling soft and nourished.

March 24 brings beauty lovers a half-off discount on Lime Crime’s Venus Palettes ($38, Ulta Beauty). Six of the brand’s colorful eyeshadow palettes will be on sale, and each palette contains shades with matte, metallic, and iridescent finishes. The only question you have to ask yourself is, which palette will you choose?

To help you minimize the appearance of pores and stock up on powder, Ulta is discounting Clinique’s Blended Face Powder and Brush ($29, Ulta Beauty) on March 26. The loose powder offers an incredibly smooth finish and absorbs oil, so you’ll look fresh all day.

March 28 brings Kylie Jenner fans a selection of Kylie Cosmetics Lipsticks and Glosses ($17, Ulta Beauty). Even the brand’s iconic High Gloss will be part of the sale. Whether you prefer the shiniest of lips or a matte finish, there’s an ideal Kylie lip product for you.

Also on sale on March 28 is Mario Badescu’s Grab and Go Travel Set ($22, Ulta Beauty). Including travel-sized Facial Spray and Drying Lotion, the set will keep you looking rejuvenated and fresh through all your travels. The Drying Lotion is a cult favorite for making pimples disappear quickly, while the Facial Spray leaves you hydrated and glowing. Even if you’re staying close to home, this duo keeps skin happy and in check.

If you want around-the-clock skincare for a steal, mark March 30 on your calendar, because Origins’ Go to Greats Day-to-Night Skincare Essentials ($26, Ulta Beauty) will be on sale. The kit has a $36 value, is usually sold for $26, and will be discounted even further as part of the sale. The kit includes a face wash, a morning gel moisturizer, an overnight resurfacer, and an eye cream. With everything you could need for skincare in one set, this couldn’t be a better deal.

A favorite of YouTube beauty gurus, Dermablend’s Setting Powder ($29, Ulta Beauty) will be on sale on April 3. This cult-favorite locks in makeup for up to 16 hours, keeps your makeup smudge-free, and easily blends with any concealer and foundation.

For the last day of the sale, consider indulging in one of the latest skin trends with Peach & Lily’s Glass Skin Refining Serum ($39, Ulta Beauty). The dewy glass skin trend has taken over Instagram in 2020, and this “super juice” serum can help you achieve the look. It hydrates and brightens to leave skin looking as smooth and translucent as glass. Made with all organic products, it’s easy to use and delivers results quickly.

With 21 days of the sale, there are so many products to check out. See full details of everything available on the Ulta website, and let the savings begin.