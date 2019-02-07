Big Hit Entertainment is the gift that keeps on giving. First, it blessed us with the legendary gift of BTS. Now, it's unleashed a new K-pop sensation unto the masses called TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT — a new boy group made up of five teenage idols. Ever since the label announced the good news, people have been wondering — when does TXT's album come out? The date is actually a little bit further away than I anticipated, but fans will survive.

TXT's debut album called The Dream Chapter: STAR will drop on Monday, March 4. According to Billboard, the new group will appear on a special television broadcast presented by Mnet called TOMORROW X TOGETHER Debut Celebration Show. After that, fans can anticipate a special showcase the following day in Korea. I don't have any other specifics regarding the showcase, but I know I'll be glued to my social media platforms waiting to catch glimpses of what that could possibly mean!

The group is made up of five young newcomers ranging from ages 16 to 19. They were announced one by one in this order: Yeonjun, Soobin, Hueningkai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu. If you have the luxury of, say, dropping every single thing you're doing for the rest of the afternoon and diving into the K-pop fandom world, then I highly recommend taking a stroll around their website.

First, you'll be introduced to a series of individual introduction videos all titled "What do you do?" Each boy has some sort of playful romp through a different environment. Yeonjun parties in a computer lab. Soobin dances around a school. Heuningkai frolics on the streets. Taehyun chills on a public bus. And last but not least, Beomgyu (my guess as to who will be the "rebel" in the group) runs around mass transit.

It's all very, very youthful, which makes sense. According to Big Hit, that's exactly what they're going for. The label explained TXT is a “bright and youthful boy band” that has come together “under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow.”

If you keep scrolling on their website, the next thing you'll run into is this group video featuring the guys dancing and goofing off together, establishing their group dynamic and overall vibe for their burgeoning fans.

ibighit on YouTube

Hey, nothing says adolescent excellence like a pair of overalls, ya know?

Next, you'll bump into another series of individual videos, this time all titled "What do you see?" These videos feature extreme closeups of each member while they caress flowers and stare at extreme wildlife. I don't really know how to explain it, but I'll leave Yeonjun's here as an example:

ibighit on YouTube

That was a pretty accurate description, right?

According to Billboard, the group name is actually pronounced “Tomorrow By Together" rather than "Tomorrow Times (or multiplied, or just X) Together." Not for nothing, they've done a great job marketing themselves. In fact, Big Hit reports they've already accumulated over 61 million YouTube views across their various videos, and that's without an album, or even a single official promotional interview.

Everyone brace yourselves for March 4. TXT is coming for us.