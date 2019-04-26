When the clock struck midnight on April 26, the moment Swifties all over the world had been waiting for fir wgat feels like an eternity finally happened: Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated (not to mention ruthlessly teased) new single, "ME!" It was everything Swifties were hoping for and more! There were snakes, butterflies, cats, French, declarations of self-love, and Brendon friggin' Urie. But now that fans have had a bit of time to digest the amazingness that is "ME!" and it's pastel dreamland music video, they just have one question on their mind: When does TS7 drop?

Well, Taylor Swift still hasn't confirmed when exactly the album is dropping, but fans have some pretty compelling theories based on some well-placed clues from Swift herself. But first, let's talk about "ME!" Not me, me. But, like, Taylor Swift's new single, "ME!"

If you ask Swifties, Swift began teasing new music all the way back in February — if you'll believe it — when she posted a picturesque photo of a landscape featuring of seven palm trees to her Instagram. To Swifties, no image is simply an image when it comes to Taylor Swift, so they immediately began deciphering what the imagery could mean — particularly focused on what the seven palm trees could symbolize.

A ton more teasers followed.

If you're not deep, deep, deep into the Swifty life, you may think it's a little extra to dig so deep into a simple picture of palm trees. But leading up to the release of "ME!," Taylor Swift actually confirmed in an interview on Good Morning America that she was, in fact, leaving a trail of clues for fans to follow.

"The fans are so amazing. I can't believe how dedicated they are," Swift explained in the April 25 interview. "It makes it more fun for me to create music, to create music videos, knowing that they'll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints. you have no clue how much fun that is to make stuff for people who care about it so much."

More to come...