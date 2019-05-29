If any retailer has mastered the art of selling a large range of both high-end and affordable beauty products, it's definitely Ulta. And that continues to ring true now that the beauty giant has added cult-favorite skincare brand The Ordinary to its physical and digital shelves. But when does The Ordinary drop at Ulta so you can stock up on your favorite effective skincare products?

According to WWD, you can expect to have access to 26 of The Ordinary's products on Ulta.com come July 1, and in 400 Ulta stores across the U.S. come August 5.

If you've never heard of The Ordinary, let me give you a quick overview. The brand is owned by parent company Deciem and offers a wide range of skincare products that are clinically formulated to deliver effective results using the most honest ingredients as possible. Meaning, the brand creates their products without things like parabens, sulphates, mineral oil, animal oils, coal tar dyes, formaldehyde, mercury, and oxybenzone. And now for the best part that makes this new launch at Ulta so noteworthy: almost all of The Ordinary's products, yes, even retinoids and face oils, are all under $10.

If you need further assurance that copping The Ordinary's products as soon as they drop at Ulta will be worth your while, allow me to breakdown some of their best products that are currently available on their website — so you can see for yourself.

The Ordinary Marine Hyaluronics

The Ordinary Marine Hyaluronics $6.80 | The Ordinary Buy Now

This extremely lightweight moisturizer attracts and holds water like hyaluronic acid, but is much lighter in texture and feel. It is derived from skin-friendly marine bacteria, Hawaiian red algae, Glycoproteins from Antarctic marine sources, micro-filtered blue-green algae, and several health-supporting amino acids — all of which are sourced sustainably, but of course. The total concentration of active ingredients is 23% so your skin will effectively retain moisture, without all of the excess not-good-for-you ingredients.

The Ordinary's Squalane Cleanser

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser $7.90 | The Ordinary Buy Now

According to WWD, the Squalane Cleanser is one of the 26 products that are confirmed to hit the shelves of Ulta. The gentle face wash is formulated to remove makeup and impurities while leaving skin feeling smooth and moisturized. After immersed in water, the cleanser goes from a balm-like consistency to an oil texture for great spreadability.

The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil

100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil $9.90 | The Ordinary Buy Now

If you're into facial oils that feel super luxurious but ring up less than $10, then The Ordinary's Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil is for you. Marula Oil offers antioxidants to reduce inflammation, hydrates the skin, and restores brightness.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution $7.20 | The Ordinary Buy Now

If you're looking for an active AHA to fight and prevent acne and a BHA to exfoliate in the process, then you'll want to get your hands on The Ordinary's Peeling Solution which contains 32% active ingredients for a deeper exfoliation to help fight blemishes and improve brightness.

The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion

Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion $9.80 | The Ordinary Buy Now

If you're looking to ease your way into retinoids and retinols but you're worried about the skin irritation that is often associated with the active ingredient, then The Ordinary's Granactive Retinoid is a good place to start. The product uses next-generation retinoid active technologies which have been shown to achieve better reduction in signs of aging than retinol, without all of the associated irritation.

So come July 1, Ulta.com is going to have an even better assortment of skincare products at extremely affordable products, once The Ordinary arrives.