If you're one of her one million Instagram followers or three million YouTube followers then you likely know that Jackie Aina has landed herself at the forefront of the inclusivity movement in the beauty industry. She's notorious for (gently) calling out various beauty brands for their lack of diverse shade ranges and has even worked with Too Faced to help the brand develop nine additional foundation shades. Well now, the beauty influencer has teamed up with Anastasia Beverly Hills to create a new eyeshadow palette that prioritizes darker skin tones. But when does the Jackie Aina x Anastasia Beverly Hills palette drop and what kind of shades can you expect? I've got the details for you.

The 14-pan eyeshadow palette will be available for retail through Aina's Instagram page on Monday, Aug. 5, and then will be available on AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com on Tuesday, Aug. 6. And then finally on Thursday, Aug. 15, you'll be able to cop the palette in-stores and online at some of ABH's retail partners like Ulta and Sephora. The palette will retail for $45.

Jackie Aina x Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette

Now for the fun part: the shades found in the new palette. The palette contains 14 brand new shades in matte, shimmer, and chrome finishes. And instead of containing numerous light beige nudes to serve as base colors for the lid like a lot of other eyeshadow palettes do, Aina went straight in and created a palette that contains a range of deeper, more intensely pigmented shadows. There's shades like "Credit," a chocolatey brown matte, "Wiggalese," a shimmery magenta, and "Dwollahs," a golden chrome.

When deciding on the shades to include in the new palette, Aina spoke to Allure about how her personal experience with lack of diversity in eyeshadow palettes lead to creating the shades that she did. "Every time I get palettes, I mentally have to fix them," she said. "I struggle with finding palettes with transition colors that are dark enough for me. They show up ashy, chalky, or too light." So then came her chance to work with ABH to create a palette where every single shade complements her darker complexion — one where she can use and hit the pan on every shadow, not just a select few.

In true Aina fashion, she has a few tutorials coming out that will show her fans, customers, and followers different looks that they can create using the palette. And when it comes down to how others will perceive her new palette, Aina is confident that even the most fickle and often critical internet users will love it, mainly because it is authentically hers and very indicative of her personal style. "In my opinion, it's perfect," she said. "I've been testing the product for so long and it's literally something that represents me. ...When people see the looks I've created, if they know my style they're going to say, 'This is such a Jackie palette.' When you bet on yourself, you can't lose."

So whether you're a loyal Jackie Aina follower or you simply like what you see, you'll want to follow Aina's personal Instagram come Monday, Aug. 5, so you can get your hands on the new drop.