When Does The Dyson Airwrap Restock? It's Finally Back Right Now

Dyson made waves (pun intended) back in October 2018 when they launched their Airwrap Styler; a styling tool that has six different attachments to cater to all hair types and preferred styles — all without using extreme heat. And now, after months of being sold out everywhere the hair tool is being restocked. So if you're wondering where and when does The Dyson Airwrap restock, I've got all of the details for you.

Beginning today Monday, July 22 the Airwrap will be restocked on Dyson.com. And then in addition to Dyson's site, you can also find the styler at retailers like Sephora.com and Ulta.com.

If you're not familiar with the tool, the Airwrap was the second hair tool that Dyson came out with, with their lightweight Supersonic Hair Dryer being the first. So after six years spent in development, countless prototypes, and a large team of engineers and scientists developing the tool, out came the styler. And months later it is being restocked on the brand's site.

As mentioned, the styler can come with up to six different attachments and you can choose from up to three different sets that are designed to cater to your specific hair type and styling needs. The styler has a motor that blows air through each attachment, versus each attachment heating up and then using directly on the hair, which can ultimately result in heat damage.

Dyson Airwrap™ Complete Set $549.99 | Dyson Buy Now

As far as the different sets go, there's the Complete styler that caters to multiple hair types and styles, the Smooth + Control styler for frizz-prone hair, and the Volume + Shape styler for fine, flat hair.

For a breakdown of what each attachment does, and what you can do with the styler, read on.

1.2 inch Airwrap barrels

Courtesy of Dyson

If you want big, voluminous waves and curls without the added stressor of heat damage, then the 1.2 inch barrel will get the job done for you. To retain a curl, Dyson suggests starting with damp, towel-dried hair and using the 1.2 inch barrel for a defined curl. Then, use the high heat and airflow to create your desired curls or waves.

1.6 Airwrap barrels

Courtesy of Dyson

If you're looking for loose, undone curls and waves then the 1.6 barrel will give you just that.

Firm Smoothing Brush

If you have curly or otherwise frizz-prone hair, then the Firm Smoothing Brush will create a straight style with less frizz and flyaways thanks to the firm bristles.

Soft Smoothing Brush

Courtesy of Dyson

For a smooth finish that looks like you just got a fresh blowout without the heat damage, then the Soft Smoothing Brush attachment will softly and gently give you a smooth, refined look.

Round Volumizing Brush

Courtesy of Dyson

To create volume in the hair, beginning at the root, then the round volumizing brush will create volume for those that need a little extra oomph.

Pre-styling Dryer

Courtesy of Dyson

The pre-styling dryer is like a mini version of the powerful Supersonic hair dryer as it takes hair from wet to damp in order to prep before styling.

So not only does the Airwrap eliminate the need for hoarding multiple different styling tools in your beauty arsenal, but it also eliminates the need for a blow dryer as well. So if you're someone that is willing to invest the coin in this tool that is a six-in-one styler that saves your hair from heat damage, then hurry over to Dyson.com to cop the Airwrap before it sells out again.