If everything that used to excite you in your beauty cabinet now makes you feel like blegh, and you are also a Sephora Beauty Insider, you are in luck, my friend. Sephora's 2020 Spring Savings Event for Beauty Insiders began on April 17 for Rouge members and has officially begun for all levels of Beauty Insiders as of Thursday, April 23. But, as you figure out what in your stash needs replacing, what new products you want to try, and everything in between, just know you need to act quickly: Items are selling out, and depending on your Beauty Insider status, you may have less time to shop than you think.

Naturally, Rouge members, the highest level of Sephora Beauty Insiders, are able to take the largest discount during the sale — 20% off using the code SPRINGSAVE — from April 17 to May 1. VIB Beauty Insiders, on the other hand, get to use the same code take 15% off, but only from April 21 to April 29. And regular Beauty Insiders are able to take a cool 10% off their purchases; however, you, unfortunately, have the least amount of time to take advantage of the sale, from April 23 to April 27.

Courtesy of Sephora

As for what to buy during the sale, the choice is yours, obviously, but just know there are so many new products hitting the Sephora site. Brands like Fenty Beauty, Milk Makeup, Drunk Elephant, Fresh Beauty, Summer Fridays, Wishful, and even Dyson all have some undeniably buzzy releases that you'd tell yourself only to buy with a discount. And that time is now. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Shop Sephora's Spring Savings Event here until April 23, April 29, and May 1 if you're a Beauty Insider, VIB, or Rouge member, respectively.