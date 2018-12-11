Start brushing up on your tracking skills, because Carmen Sandiego is on the loose again... or she is about to be, at least. Last year, Netflix revealed that Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez would be slipping into the globetrotting sleuth's iconic red trench coat and matching hat, and now the streaming service is giving fans a first look along with a premiere date. So, when does Netflix's Carmen Sandiego premiere? The new show is coming very soon.

Netflix just revealed when fans can expect its new Carmen Sandiego animated series to begin streaming, and we only have a month to wait. The new show will debut on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, and its first season will run for 20 episodes, each about 22 minutes in length.

Although Gina Rodriguez will only be voicing the iconic thief in the Carmen Sandiego animated series, she will be fully embodying the character soon enough. After Netflix premieres its Carmen Sandiego animated show, it also has a standalone live-action movie planned in which Rodriguez will play Carmen Sandiego. But first, the new animated series will introduce a reimagined version of Carmen Sandiego by giving her an in-depth origin story. Rodriguez is joined in the series by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who will voice Carmen's ally Player.

Netflix released a first look at Carmen Sandiego along with its premiere date announcement:

The new Netflix show is the latest in a long line of Carmen Sandiego adaptations and interpretations. The character was first introduced in the 1985 video game Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, which went on to spawn over a dozen follow-up games. The character has also made the jump to TV a couple times before. A popular children's game show based on the game ran on PBS throughout the early '90s, and a Fox cartoon called Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? focused even more on the character during its 1994-1999 run.

With so much varied source material to pull from, you might be wondering what this new Carmen Sandiego series will look like. Gina Rodriguez teased in an interview with Vibe that the new show will be a big departure from the Carmen Sandiego that many fans know:

It’s vastly different [from the PBS game show]. It is going through the story of Carmen Sandiego, her origin story and why she’s such a badass—she’s like a Robin Hood thief. She’s exactly what I want to be in life. Maybe not a thief, but you know what I mean. You can expect a really, really good series. Really well read and well written. You know how Netflix be doing, they just don’t disappoint. We have really great partners for the illustration. It is going to be a really awesome journey. And still geographical, still giving you education, and history. So, it’s pretty tight. A little old school Carmen Sandiego, but you’re going to learn some things, like I did. In a very entertaining way. It is much more entertaining than when we were shorties.

Carmen Sandiego will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.