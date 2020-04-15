For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2020 is a time of renewal. The release of Black Widow will kick off Phase 4, a brand new chapter in the ongoing saga of the Marvelverse. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and WandaVision will bring the MCU to Disney+ streaming. Unfortunately, Black Widow won't come until November and the Disney+ shows release dates are up in the air. But there is one show ready to go. Fans have been asking for weeks now, when does Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season 7 premiere? It turns out, it's coming in May.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is the last remnant of the MCU's early attempts to try and create multi-platform storytelling across the big and small screen. Launched in 2013 in the wake of Marvel's The Avengers box office success, the show was a direct spin-off of the big-screen story, starring Clark Gregg as the magically resurrected Agent Coulson, who had been killed off in the 2012 film.

The series even attempted a tie-in to the big screen movie storyline in the first season, a 20-episode slow burn to the Captain America: The Winter Soldier's reveal that SHIELD was full of evil HYDRA agents. But most fans think the experiment didn't work. It hobbled Season 1 so badly, the series unhooked itself from its big-screen counterpart.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Almost a decade later, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is now ending on its own terms, with stories that are a far cry from the Avengers' adventures in the movies. But ABC's move to find a home for it as a "limited" summer series in its final days meant the cast finished filming Season 7 before Season 6 concluded the initial broadcast run in 2019. The completed episodes, which everyone has known will be the last season, have been sitting around, waiting for ABC to get to them ever since.

With audiences at home deprived of new Marvel movies, it's a no-brainer SHIELD would be back sooner rather than later. Fans will be rewarded for their wait with the show's premiere, arriving on the Wednesday after Memorial Day, May 27, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET.

This is a new day and time for SHIELD, which initially aired Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET before moving to Fridays at 10 p.m. ET starting with Season 5. Hopefully, fans of the Marvelverse will tune in for the finale ride of Agent Coulson and friends in their new spot on the schedule.