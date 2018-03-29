Patrick Starr launched his first MAC collaboration a few months ago in November of 2017. The classic hues in Winter Wonderland white and silver packaging were on everyone's wish list this past holiday season. Now, Starr is already at it again. When does MAC x Patrick Starr makeup drop? The Floral Realness collection is about to bloom, just in time for the spring season.

Patrick Starr is slaying the beauty game. His kind heart, bold humor, and beat face have garnered him over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers that obsessively watch his in-depth tutorials for tips, tricks, and straight up inspiration. He approaches makeup with a fun light-heartedness that motivates viewers to express themselves however they want, yet Starr also has the artistic chops to back it up.

His first ever MAC collaboration launched to major success with its wearable hues and gorgeous red lipsticks that made beauty lovers and beginners alike squeal with delight. Now Starr has stepped away from the winter glamour to launch a spring collection dripping in pinks, blues, and lilac hues. As the tagline says, you can now "embrace your fiercest floral fantasy" and blossom into a badass beauty just like the tulips in the first warm breeze.

Spring has finally sprung, y'all.

The collection includes two separate full face kits. Each kit contains a four pan eyeshadow palette, a lipstick, a lipglass, and a blush powder duo.

The first kit, Me So Fleek ($50; maccosmetics.com) contains soft coral, bright pink, browny pink (perfect for crease transitions), and bright blue shadows. The hues in this palette will certainly bring out the diva in you. Now you can rock blue hues all night long to the break of dawn.

In true Patrick Starr fashion, you'll also receive some bold lip color options with this bright eyeshadow palette. The first is the Hey, Boy, Hey! lipstick which is a dirty pinkish plum shade.

The second lip color is neon pink with blue pearl Queen P Lipglass. This lip combo is what Starr models in the images for the collection and it's certainly sweet as candy.

This color palette is not for the faint of heart. Pair a bright eye and a bold lip together and, suddenly, you'll be overcome with superhero-like strength.

Finally, in the Me So Fleek kit, you'll also get the Take Me Home Powder Blush Duo which contains soft coral pink and muted pink plum blush hues. The softer blush colors will support the more vibrant hues on your eyes and lips.

The second kit, Me So Chic ($50; maccosmetics.com), contains a softer, more romantic color story.

The eyeshadow palette contains baby pink, dusty violet, bright purple, and black purple shadow shades.

The Me So Chic also comes with the Sweet MamaStarr Lipstick (named loveing after Starr's mother), which is a mid-tone neutral pink hue.

With the purchase of the kit, you'll also receive a MamaStarr Kiss Lipglass, which is a sheer nude shade with pearlescence.

For the cheeks, the Me So Chic kit also contains the I'm Not Blushing Powder Duo in Pure Peach and Capri Bronze so you can sculpt and flush your way to sun-kissed gorgeousness.

The packaging is soft and gorgeous, with baby pink components and kaleidoscope floral pink and purple graphics. In this particular case, florals for spring are actually groundbreaking.

If you want to get your manicured claws on these fresh AF full face kits, you won't have to wait very long. Both Me So Fleek and Me So Chic launch in North America at select MAC locations and on the MAC website on Apr. 19. So set your alarms and reach for the Starr's this spring.

Even if you miss, you're sure to land amongst the roses.