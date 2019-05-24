Memorial Day weekend may be upon us, but what's also upon is, thankfully, is a Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner restock. On Wednesday, May 22, the next beauty-related empire sure to take the industry by storm, Kylie Skin, made its official debut and, naturally, began selling out in mere minutes. Luckily for the unfortunate souls who weren't able to snag a product or a bundle before they were gone, Kylie Jenner confirmed that a restock would be happening a lot sooner than you might think.

On Thursday, May 23, the day following Kylie Skin's launch, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to give fans a little debriefing on the drop as well as a quick update on when everyone can expect Kylie Skin products to come back in stock.

I just wanted to come on here and talk to you guys about yesterday's Kylie Skin launch, because it exceeded my wildest dreams for the launch. Our sets sold out in six minutes, which is mind-blowing, and everything sold out by the end of the day, so that's crazy," Jenner said on her Instagram Story. "And I want to say thank you for the love and support. Orders are already being shipped out, by the way, which is amazing, and I'm just so happy, because I really believe in these products, so I know that you guys are going to be super happy."

As for restock news, Jenner assured fans one was coming, probably a lot sooner than you might think. "Stay tuned for the restock date. It's going to be pretty soon, in about a week-and-a-half or something," she said. "I don't have the exact date yet; I just want to make sure we have enough products and everything for you guys, so yeah, stay tuned for that date."

If Jenner is able to hold true to the week-and-a-half timeline, that puts the date for a potential restock around Monday, June 3, give or take a few days or so, which isn't long at all, considering some restocks can take months at a time.

The full Kylie Skin line includes eight separate products, as well as one bundle of all the products, i.e. the Kylie Skin Set ($125, Kylie Skin). In her line, Jenner's included a product for every step of your skincare routine.

The first piece in the lineup is the Walnut Face Scrub ($22, Kylie Skin) which contains fruit extracts and fine walnut powder in its ingredients to exfoliate the skin. When the product lineup was revealed, the scrub wasn't well-received by Jenner's fans, given the fact that the sharp edges of walnut powder can tend to be too harsh on skin and can sometimes be irritating. "The problem with physical exfoliants is that if you use a product that has particles that are large and rough with sharp edges like walnuts, you can create micro-tears in the skin that can lead to irritation, inflammation, and possibly even infection," Dr. Hadley King, a dermatologist in NYC, told Refinery29. Jenner claimed her exfoliant was safe enough for daily use, however, and the description of the scrub on the Kylie Skin website reads, "Our Walnut Scrub was dermatologist tested and passed RIPT testing (Repeated Insult Patch Test). The RIPT showed no irritation or sensitivity in all 52 panelists."

Next up is the Foaming Face Wash ($24, Kylie Skin), which boasts a gentle formula packed with vitamins C and E, as well as kiwi seed oil. There's also the Vanilla Milk Toner ($22, Kylie Skin), an alcohol-free toner designed to soothe the skin and minimize the appearance of pores. Forever right on-trend, Jenner included a Vitamin C Serum ($28, Kylie Skin) in the line to boost the skin's overall radiance. And, because no skincare line is complete without moisturizing products, Kylie Skin also includes the lightweight Face Moisturizer ($24, Kylie Skin) to hydrate skin all day, morning or night, without feeling heavy or greasy, and the caffeine-, green tea-, and Vitamin E-infused Eye Cream ($20, Kylie Skin) to hydrate, depuff, and brighten the under-eye area.

In addition to these staples, Kylie Skin also has a handy clear Travel Bag ($22, Kylie Skin), perfect for airports, if you ask me, and Makeup Removing Wipes ($10, Kylie Skin) to easily take off the day's ~lewk~ wherever you are. Overall, it's a solid product lineup for Jenner's first foray into the skincare scene, and I think it goes without saying that even more buzzy products will make their way onto the Kylie Skin website soon.

For the exact date of a Kylie Skin restock, keep your eyes peeled on Jenner's and Kylie Skin's social media pages, or head to KylieSkin.com to sign up for email alerts.