Kim Kardashian West can pretty much do it all. She’s going to law school, she has her own beauty and fragrance brands, she launched a shapewear line, and she's done so much more. But all that hasn’t stopped the mogul from adding yet another business to her repertoire. Now, Kardashian West is dropping a skincare line, at least according to recent trademarks filed by her team. Since KKW Beauty’s launch in 2017, fans have been hopeful that a skincare line was on the way. And, while the wait’s not over yet, it seems as though you can start getting ready for some KKW Skin sooner rather than later.

“I would love to [launch a skincare line],” Kardashian West told Refinery29 in October 2019. "I'm obsessed with skincare. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials.” Although it’s been almost a year since she said that , Kardashian is finally a few steps closer to making it a reality. On Aug. 17, 2020, Kardashian’s team officially filed a trademark for “KKW Skin,” first reported by TMZ, so it looks like a launch isn't too far off.

As for what you might expect from KKW Skin, the trademark filings covers serums, masks, oils, scrubs, and so much more — including “retail store services.” Does this mean a brick-and-mortar KKW empire could be a reality? Maybe! If anything, the line will likely include a Kardashian favorite: a thick moisturizer. “I have dry skin, so I really love [heavy moisturizers], especially when I’m traveling,” she said.

Kardashian joins an ever-growing list of celebrities making their foray into the beauty and skincare world. Her sister Kylie Jenner launched her skincare line, Kylie Skin, in 2019; Rihanna dropped Fenty Skin in late July; and Jennifer Lopez just announced that JLo Beauty is coming soon.

Sadly, the reality TV star hasn’t shared any concrete information about when fans can expect the skincare line to drop. And considering the trademark process is an early step, you might be in for a little bit of a wait. If you need your Kardashian beauty fix stat, though, luckily for you, Kardashian teamed up with lifelong bestie Allison Statter for a whole new, super nostalgic makeup collection that drops on Aug. 28 on KKW Beauty’s website.