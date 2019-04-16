Last month, news broke about what is definitely the most exciting ensemble movie cast of the year. Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and even more awesome actresses are joining forces on a new drama all about strippers who scam their wealthy clients out of money, and now we finally know when the movie will arrive in theaters. Jennifer Lopez answered the question when does Hustlers premiere in her latest Instagram post, so now we know for sure that the movie will be here this fall.

Jennifer Lopez announced the Hustlers release date in an Instagram video. In the clip, Lopez walks around a Bergdorf's department store at 3 a.m., which she says is part of the set for Hustlers, and reveals that the upcoming stripper heist movie now has its release date set for Sept. 13. The star-studded cast of Hustlers began filming the new movie in New York City about a month ago, at the end of March. The story about a group of strippers who con their Wall Street clientele out of large sums of money is based on a true story that was covered by New York Magazine in 2015. Check out Jennifer Lopez's video announcing the Hustlers release date below:

The basis for Hustlers is a 2015 article for New York Magazine's female-focused website The Cut. The article, entitled "The Hustlers at Scores," was written by Jessica Pressler and profiled a group of strippers who worked at the Manhattan nightclub Scores. Since the nightclub was known for attracting wealthy men with jobs on the nearby Wall Street, these women concocted plans to steal large amounts of money from the clients.

The "Hustlers at Scores" article lauded the strippers' scam as "a modern Robin Hood tale," and director and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie version of the story will share in the article's feminist viewpoint:

The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have been told they're worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty, and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu signed on to helm Hustlers last fall, and the rest of the all-star cast was only just announced when production began last month. The rest of the cast includes Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, and Madeline Brewer. Notably, this will be Cardi B's first major acting role ever. It will also be Constance Wu's first starring film role since breaking big in last year's hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, and it will be Lili Reinhart's first major film role since the premiere of her hit teen series Riverdale.

Hustlers will hit theaters on Sept. 13.