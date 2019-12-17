ICYMI: There's currently a contest going on that could have you living like a royal while drinking unlimited cups of joe. Gevalia's Coffee Queen Contest is now underway, and the lucky winner will get to experience life like a royal for an entire week. If you're ready to live it up in a real life castle and indulge in all the coffee you'd like, you'll want to check out when Gevalia's Coffee Queen Contest ends, because it won't be open much longer.

You can apply for the Gevalia Coffee Queen Contest through Saturday, Dec. 21, so I'd recommend carving out a few minutes to fill out the form ASAP. To get started, just head over to GevaliaCoffeeQueen.com, where you'll need to fill out your first and last name, date of birth, email address, if you have a valid passport, how many cups of coffee you drink per day, and a short 250-word response to the prompt, "How you're the Coffee Queen IRL." If you're the lucky winner of the contest, you'll find out with an email from the brand on or around Dec. 30, giving you plenty of time to prepare for your royal experience.

Trying your hand at luck this time around is totally worth it, since Gevalia's Coffee Queen will win a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, from March 22 through March 28, 2020. You'll have the opportunity to bring along your BFF (or whoever your fave plus-one is) on the trip, where the two of you will stay in Carlowrie Castle. The real-life castle sits on 32 acres of land and has a spacious 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, so there's no doubt you'll be feeling like a million bucks during your getaway.

The royal pampering doesn't end there — you'll also receive a $5,000 paycheck, $2,000 worth of spending money, a personal butler to wait on you, private lessons from an award-winning coffee chef, and five-course meals. There are even coffee-inspired spa treatments and — last but not least — bottomless Gevalia coffees to keep you caffeinated, all courtesy of the brand. The grand prize is valued at a total of $92,000. If the luxurious package has piqued your interest, apply to be the ultimate coffee queen by Saturday, Dec. 21.