When Does 'Frozen 2' Premiere? Kristen Bell Just Updated Fans On The Sequel
Frozen has just debuted its musical version on Broadway, but for the original movie cast, their focus has been on an entirely new storyline. Voice actors Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and more have been working on the sequel to the hit 2013 Disney film, and Princess Anna herself has spilled some new details about the upcoming Frozen 2. Bell slyly answered a few of our major questions about the sequel, making me focus on the biggest one yet: When does Frozen 2 premiere?
Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Bell shared all that she could on the in-the-works Frozen 2, which will hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019. On the talk show, Bell revealed to the audience:
No matter what may be in store for the characters in the sequel, the recipe for success that the first film managed to develop is still intact. Original cast members Bell, Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are all slated to return, while Frozen directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will helm the sequel. Songwriting couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who became the first double EGOT winner this past awards season, may also have another "Let It Go"-esque hit in store as they compose the new music for the sequel.
PEOPLE reports that after Disney officially confirmed the sequel in 2015, voice recordings for the project began in September 2017. Gad, voicing the energetic and lovable snowman Olaf, even shared a photo of himself in the recording booth alongside members of the film's creative team.
Captioning the photo, Gad said:
Back in the Disney heyday of the '90s, sequels to the studio's major animated hits were often direct-to-video releases with quite off-putting storylines (I still find Pocahontas 2 heart-wrenching). Although Pixar films have had much better luck with sequels reaching movie theaters, it's a pretty big deal that Frozen 2 will receive a cinematic release. All of its hype also seems totally valid. In a summer 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Peter Del Vecho spoke about the process of creating the sequel:
For Disney fans anxiously awaiting the sequel, they can always snag a ticket to the new Broadway musical Frozen. While the core elements of the movie are present in the stage version, director Michael Grandage promised to Playbill that the musical will have some uniquely different features:
The option to delve back into the original story of Frozen is always there, but I know I definitely can't wait for the new Frozen 2. Here's hoping that Bell and other cast members can reveal more story details soon.