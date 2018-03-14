J.B. Smoove's Leon Black is ready to bring the ruckus to Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10. Although he only joined Larry David's HBO sitcom in Season 6, Leon's colorful anecdotes and words of wisdom have become as vital to the show as Larry's own curmudgeon way of life. Curb recently came off a near six-year hiatus with the return of Season 9 in 2017, and longtime fans are already chomping at the bit waiting for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 to return. Elite Daily spoke with J.B. Smoove to talk about the all of the pretty, pretty, pretty, good things fans have to look forward to.
Curb Your Enthusiasm cemented its groundbreaking status in 2000. The improvised series was unlike anything else and had a way of blurring the lines between character and actor. This quality of the show, combined with the natural-feeling, ever-flowing dialogue, is a huge reason the characters so legendary. Larry David, along with actors like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Richard Lewis, play exaggerated versions of themselves, while characters like Leon Black are purely fictional.
However, J.B Smoove set out on a mission to bring Leon off the screen and further into reality. Smoove published The Book Of Leon: Philosophy Of A Foolin October of 2017 and successfully transported every possible Leon-ism onto the written page. Although, Smoove warned: "Don’t get caught up in what Leon says, because Leon will ruin your life."
While the book has fed and and satisfied hungry Curb fans for the better part of the past year, audiences are still desperate for any new information on Season 10.
What we know is Season 10 is on its way, and the unwavering wit and wisdom of Leon Black is here to keep us busy until then.