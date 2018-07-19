Another day, another beauty company coming out a new, inclusive line. This time, it's Cover FX's Power Play Concealer, and it's available in 30 gorgeous shades. The brand promises that the long-wear, crease-proof formula will offer weightless full coverage that will get rid of even the finest of lines, along with dark circles. And as with all the retailer's products, this concealer is both vegan and cruelty-free, and infused with fermented algae to provide pollution defense. It's great for all skin types and is also free of parabens, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates, and fragrance. In other words, this stuff is good.

According to PopSugar, the concealer comes with a "cool ball-like sponge applicator," which makes it easy to apply anywhere on the face. Nick Scalzo, Cover FX's global partner and makeup artist, says it's extremely versatile. "I love using this to create a natural highlight on the skin," he told the publication. "Just go one to two shades darker and apply it along the high points of your face and blend."

Sadly, you won't be able to get your hands on the new product just yet, but it is set to be released in late July, which means there's only about one week to go until you can test it out for yourself. Cover FX's latest concealer is also pretty affordable at just $30 a pop, as per beauty insider Trendmood.

The cult-favorite brand also launched Power Play's foundation back in February, which boasts 40 gorgeous shades of rich, full coverage. At $44 each, this product is a bit pricier than the concealer, but it's totally worth it. Not only was the foundation listed as one of Redbook's 2018 Most Valuable Product picks, but with its matte finish and shine control, it's perfect for combination or oily skin. In addition, the formula is also sweat-, water-, and transfer-proof, giving you mess-free wear that will last all day long.

Cover FX isn't the only beauty brand to launch complexion for all. YouTuber and influencer Jackie Aina recently teamed up with Too Faced to expand their Born This Way foundation line. Fans were so amped about the collab that "Ganache" — the darkest hue — was completely sold out after only a few days. And since many brands have struggled to get it right when it came to deeper shades of their complexion products, Aina spent a lot of time trying to make sure she got this one just right. "[It] kept pulling a little too red," the 30-year-old told Glamour in late June. "I remember us going through multiple tries and it kept looking completely different from what I wanted. It ended up beautiful, though. It's unlike anything I saw on the market."

Thankfully, for Cover FX, inclusion has always been a priority. "We know that a new shade is born every day," CEO Sharon Collier told Byrdie. "We are passionate about offering a perfect shade for every woman, which is why we expanded our foundation shade range in 2015 with 40 diverse shades in three undertones, developed to match real skin."

Here's to hoping that eventually all brands will follow suit!