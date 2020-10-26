I say this every time ColourPop drops anything, but the brand's latest collection might just be the cutest thing I've ever seen on this side of the galaxy. On Oct. 26, ColourPop announced its Baby Yoda palette, a nine-pan palette with adorable illustrations of The Mandalorian's "The Child." Dropping on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT, the Baby Yoda palette comes fresh off the heels of several other highly coveted collections from the brand, like the Hocus Pocus or Sailor Moon lines. Meaning: You're gonna wanna get your hands on this palette stat, before it sells out like the others.

Let me just say, this palette has much more to offer than the cute-as-hell Baby Yoda art pictured on the front of the palette. (Although, how much more could you want, really?) The Mandalorian "The Child" Palette ($16, ColourPop) features nine shades in a mix of metallic and matte finishes. I mean, the shades of gold, green, and champagne are so spot-on, they look as if they were plucked directly from The Child; the pop of peach and deep reddish brown for added dimension and definition are simply the cherry on top.

Retailing for $16, The Child Palette will not only be available on ColourPop's website, but on Dec. 6, it'll hit Ulta shelves, too, if that's your preferred retailer (just in time to pick one up as a holiday gift to yourself, yourself, aaaaaand yourself).

Courtesy of ColourPop

As you can see in the image above, each shade is perfectly named after some key themes in The Mandalorian. There's "Right Hand Mando," "The Force," "Baby Face," and "Precious Cargo," which summarizes my thoughts about this palette to a T.

To say ColourPop's previous fandom-related collections were a success is an enormous understatement — many products sold out within minutes or hours. That said, be sure to set your alarm for 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 29 to get your hands on the best palette in the galaxy.